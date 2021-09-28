Capital Rx Adds Digital Health and Pharma Veteran Matthew Coyle to Leadership Team

Launched in January , JUDI™ is a radical departure from status quo PBM technology: on-premise systems running on mainframes, green screen terminals and programming languages from the 1990s, each contributing to a broken healthcare system and placing disproportionate responsibility onto patients, insurers and pharmacies. An intuitive, cloud-native, API-based enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™ unifies all PBM operations – underwriting, implementation, claim adjudication, data integration, prior authorization, patient communication, client reporting, invoicing, and reimbursement -- into one modern, user-friendly, digital experience.

"Healthcare stakeholders that rely on the pharmacy benefit management ecosystem for medication access and delivery shouldn't be held hostage by technological inertia," said Coyle. "Capital Rx is a beacon of light for payers, prescription savings programs and pharmacy benefit administrators currently shackled to legacy systems. I'm thrilled to join the Capital Rx team on their journey to restore trust in the U.S. healthcare system."

Coyle most recently served in executive growth, strategy and sales roles at CoverMyMeds (part of McKesson Corporation), a healthcare technology platform helping doctors and pharmacists complete prior authorization and insurance coverage determination forms for drugs. At CoverMyMeds, Coyle helped develop and launch the company's Clinical Alerts+ and ScriptHero Pharmacy/PharmaDirect divisions, leveraging technology platforms from CMM, Relay Health, RxCrossroads and McKesson. Prior to CoverMyMeds, Coyle worked in senior sales roles at Healthline, Practice Fusion/EMR and WebMD, helped launch a startup division of Mirixa and managed a data sales team at Verispan.

"With strong company-building experience across the healthcare and pharma ecosystem, Matt is a monumental addition to the Capital Rx team," said Matthew Gibbs, PharmD, President of Commercial Markets at Capital Rx. "We're thrilled to welcome Matt into the fold and look forward to delivering an exceptional pharmacy benefit experience to U.S. payers and patients."

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first ethical framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

