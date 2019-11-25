Capital Rx Appoints Josh Golden As SVP Of Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx ( https://www.cap-rx.com/ ), the fastest-growing pharmacy benefit manager in the U.S., announced today it has appointed Josh Golden as Senior Vice President of Strategy. With over a decade of experience as a strategic consultant in the healthcare industry, Josh will assess market trends, evaluate business initiatives, and develop strategic partnerships to support the continued growth of Capital Rx.

Previously, Josh served as Area Senior Vice President at Solid Benefit Guidance, a division of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. He was responsible for the successful delivery of a wide range of pharmacy consulting solutions to Fortune 500 employers, government entities, labor unions, and health plans. Prior to joining Solid Benefit Guidance in 2016, Josh was the Practice Leader of the Employer Consulting Segment of Pharmaceutical Strategies Group, LLC. He has also held strategic consulting positions at Aon Hewitt, Mercer Human Resource Consulting, and Buck Consultants.

"I've known members of Capital Rx from their prior work in health technology and was impressed by how they re-imagined pharmacy procurement workflows. Now, I'm excited to see that same innovative mindset applied to the PBM space," states Golden. "Joining the team is a natural step for me. In the past two decades, I've been advocating for employers and other plan sponsors as they navigate an increasingly complex PBM landscape. Capital Rx is rebuilding the PBM model to be financially transparent and free of misaligned incentives. I'm thrilled to be part of the team that will transform the way prescriptions are priced and benefit plans are serviced."

"Josh brings extensive experience in pharmacy benefits and a deep understanding of the payer market. We expect Josh's expertise will help Capital Rx reach more plan sponsors and accelerate our transformation of the PBM industry," said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Capital Rx. "We continue to strengthen our leadership team as we drive our next stage of growth and further validate our product offering."

Josh received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is redefining the way prescriptions are priced and administered in the U.S. Through its Clearinghouse ModelSM, Capital Rx unlocks the pharmacy supply chain and reduces prescription costs for employer groups. By establishing a competitive marketplace for drug pricing, Capital Rx focuses its resources on deploying actionable strategies that improve plan performance and patient outcomes. The company's commitment to innovation, technology, and service is why Capital Rx is the fastest-growing pharmacy benefit manager in America. For more information, please visit http://www.cap-rx.com .

