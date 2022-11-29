Capital Rx Appoints Pharmacy Benefits Legal Expert Lloyd Fiorini as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

OptumRx, Walgreens, CVS Caremark alum to lead legal strategy at fast-growing Capital Rx

Fiorini's legal and business experience in healthcare strengthens Capital Rx leadership position as it delivers transparent and equitable prescription drug pricing

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a healthtech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, today announced that Lloyd Fiorini has joined the company as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. He brings over 25 years of legal experience in healthcare and pharmacy to help steer Capital Rx through rapid growth.

Fiorini joins from UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx, one of the largest pharmacy benefits management (PBM) companies in the industry, where he served as Deputy General Counsel. His background in healthcare legal affairs - which includes posts as Vice President of Healthcare at Walgreens and Vice President and Legal Counsel at CVS Caremark - gives Capital Rx invaluable experience in leading legal strategy, including all regulatory, litigation, contract, transactional, governance, and compliance matters. His legal expertise includes such areas as PBMs, pharmacy, reimbursement, and fraud and abuse-related issues.

"It's an inspiring time to join Capital Rx and help bring much-needed change to prescription drug benefits management throughout our industry," Fiorini said. "Capital Rx is showing the way forward on making drug pricing and delivery more transparent, equitable, and focused on patients. The Capital Rx team is exceptional, and I look forward to working with them to build on their success in serving customers and driving change in healthcare."

He joins Capital Rx as it seeks to improve prescription drug management and healthcare infrastructure. As the only PBM using the NADAC drug pricing model in its commercial business, Capital Rx currently serves over 180 employer groups, unions, health plans, and government entities. The company closed a $106 million Series C investment round in June.

"Lloyd brings a rare combination of legal, business, and leadership experience to the table as we extend our reach in modernizing prescription drug benefits," said AJ Loiacono, CEO and co-founder of Capital Rx. "We're thrilled to have such a well-known industry veteran at Capital Rx to help guide our next phases of growth."

