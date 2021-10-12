Capital Rx Earns Full URAC Accreditation in Pharmacy Benefit Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a healthtech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, is proud to announce that it has earned full accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC). URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, Capital Rx demonstrates its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

Capital Rx is the fastest growing pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) in the United States that is reshaping the pharmacy benefits industry by bringing greater transparency to prescription drug pricing. Its Clearinghouse Model brings total visibility into drug unit prices and eliminates arbitrary price variability. The Clearinghouse Model provides actual unit costs for every drug available. Regardless of when or where a patient purchases their medication, they know exactly what price they will pay. Knowing the actual costs for medicine prior to dispensing allows Capital Rx to focus on more important elements of member engagement such as clinical oversight and intervention.

"The URAC accreditation program is an essential component of how PBMs are evaluated in the eyes of the healthcare industry and policymakers. Successfully moving through its rigorous accreditation process is a tremendous achievement for the Capital Rx team, and reaffirms our efforts to provide the highest level of quality care to our customers," said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Capital Rx.

"We applaud Capital Rx on achieving URAC accreditation. With this distinction, Capital Rx demonstrates excellence in quality health care delivery and their commitment to ensuring patient safety," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first ethical framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

