Capital Rx Names Former Humana Executive Marcel White as its First Chief People Officer

Marcel White joins Capital Rx to lead the people, culture, and clinical talent strategy as the company undergoes rapid growth

Humana veteran brings 30 years of HR leadership experience to the role, including health insurance, pharmacy benefits, and hospitality

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, today announced that healthcare industry veteran Marcel White has joined the company as Chief People Officer. He brings over 30 years of human resources (HR) experience in the health insurance, pharmacy benefits, and hospitality industries, most recently as head of HR for a strategic growth segment at Humana Inc.

Marcel White - Chief People Officer, Capital Rx

White's extensive healthcare and HR background give Capital Rx essential leadership skills at a time when attracting and developing top clinical and executive talent have never been more important . He will lead the company's talent acquisition strategy, which is to attract, retain, develop and engage a strong, diverse talent pool.

White joins Capital Rx during a year of pivotal growth, highlighted by a $106 million Series C investment round that will fuel improvements in prescription management and healthcare infrastructure solutions. Capital Rx now has over 180 employer groups, unions, health plans, and government entities as customers and covers more than 1.6 million lives with access to affordable prescription medications. It is the only pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) that uses the NADAC pricing model in its commercial business.

"Capital Rx is highly regarded for modernizing the way prescription drug benefits are managed," White said. "I'm thrilled to join a mission-driven company that creates and delivers equity and price transparency in prescription drugs. Capital Rx has an extremely passionate and talented team, and I'm looking forward to helping build and expand that team to service our growing base of customers and to make a positive impact on society."

Before joining Capital Rx, White served as Head of Human Resources at CenterWell Senior Primary Care within Humana, the nation's largest senior primary care provider. Prior to Humana, White was the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Enclara Healthcare, the nation's largest full-service pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), specifically for the hospice and palliative care sectors.

Earlier in his career, White was an HR executive at the hospitality services company ARAMARK and managed a complete HR function for the Facility Management Division that supported 8,000 associates across the U.S. and Canada.

"Capital Rx has seen significant growth in 2022, and the year is not done yet," said AJ Loiacono, CEO and co-founder of Capital Rx. "This stellar leadership team is well-curated to continue the innovation and advancement that Capital Rx has built thus far. Marcel will be a valuable team member as we expand our possibilities and help the industry reimagine PBM and PBA services."

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Rx