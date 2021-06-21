Capital Square Appoints Alyssa Haun as Associate General Counsel

RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that Alyssa Haun has joined the firm as associate general counsel.

"We live in a complex world, and having able legal counsel in house gives Capital Square a competitive advantage," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Alyssa joins Jeff Gregor, our general counsel and a founding member of the management team, Melodie Bobko, vice president of transactions and senior paralegal, and Colleen Nichols, fellow associate general counsel, to complete our legal team. With a stellar inhouse legal team, Capital Square is able to work more quickly and efficiently than competitors who call on outside counsel for most of their legal needs."

Haun brings more than 20 years of experience as a commercial real estate lawyer to her role at Capital Square. Throughout her career, she has regularly provided counsel to investors, developers, non-traded REITs and other clients on the acquisition, development, financing, leasing, and disposition of various types of commercial real estate. Additionally, Haun has represented lenders in the documentation and negotiation of real estate loans as well as advised clients on loan restructuring and foreclosure issues.

"We are thrilled that Alyssa has joined Capital Square's legal team to assist with the firm's exponential growth, including our REIT and development business," said Jeff Gregor, executive vice president and general counsel. "We have worked with Alyssa for years. She knows our business and has an ideal background to help Capital Square continue to grow and prosper."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Haun was a partner in the real estate practice group of Moran Reeves & Conn, a Richmond, Virginia-based law firm. Previously, she served as an attorney in the real estate practice groups of several Virginia law firms, including Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank and McGuireWoods.

Haun earned a Juris Doctor degree from the George Washington University Law School, where she graduated with honors, and a bachelor's degree with honors from the College of William & Mary.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Contact: Lauren Burgos

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square

Related Links

https://www.capitalsquare1031.com

