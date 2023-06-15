Capital Square Breaks Ground on Class A Multifamily Community in Knoxville Opportunity Zone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today it has broken ground on Livano Knoxville, an approximately 348-unit Class A multifamily community in a qualified opportunity zone in Knoxville, Tennessee. Construction of the development is expected to be completed by spring 2025. The project is being developed in partnership with LIV Development, a leading multifamily developer specializing in vibrant Class A communities across the United States.

"First in our home market of Richmond, Virginia, then Charleston, South Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, and, now, Knoxville, Tennessee, Capital Square is developing eight residential communities in leading southeastern markets. Driven by job production, low cost of living and a superior lifestyle, each of these markets are exceptional in their own, unique ways," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square.

The development is located at 451 W. Blount Avenue, along the Tennessee River and directly across from Neyland Stadium, the University of Tennessee's 101,915-person capacity football stadium. The multifamily community will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging approximately 929 square feet. Residents will have access to major employers including the U.S. Department of Energy Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Covenant Health, the University of Tennessee, Tennessee Valley Authority, Knox County Schools, University Health System, The Dollywood Company, Clayton Homes, DENSO Corporation, Tennova Healthcare and Blount Memorial Hospital.

The partnership has committed an allocation of 10% of the development's units to workforce housing, available to residents who earn up to 80% of the area's annual median family income. The partnership completed the acquisition of the 5.9-acre lot in January 2023 and secured a $70.4 million construction loan agreement with Truist Bank.

"Knoxville is a highly attractive growth market with a rapidly growing population, making this the perfect location for Capital Square to develop our next opportunity zone project," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "As an active developer in Southeast markets, Capital Square is pleased to bring an exceptional multifamily community to Knoxville residents."

The partnership has engaged Ardurra as civil engineer, Niles Bolton Associates, Inc. as building architect, Southern Building Group as general contractor and Design South Interiors as interior designer.

Development of Livano Knoxville is being primarily funded with proceeds from Capital Square's eighth qualified opportunity zone fund, CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VIII, LLC, which is currently raising approximately $46.684 million in equity from accredited investors. Capital Square's opportunity zone funds have initiated almost $600 million in development value to-date.

Opportunity zones were created to stimulate long-term private investments in low-income urban and rural communities nationwide. Conceived as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, opportunity zone funds are intended to help foster economic growth by providing tax benefits to incentivize private investments in designated opportunity zones.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

