CAPITAL SQUARE PARTNERS INVESTS IN BITS IN GLASS TO BOOST INNOVATION AND GROWTH

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Capital Square Partners (CSP), a leading private equity firm specializing in cross-border technology and business services, has completed a significant investment in Bits In Glass (BIG), an award-winning technology firm known for being a trusted partner in digital transformation.

CSP focuses on investing in technology companies, working with founder-led management teams on a proprietary basis to create off-market transactions. This investment aligns with the firm's commitment to driving innovation and creating significant value to all stakeholders. The investment from CSP will allow BIG to accelerate its growth plans—both organically and inorganically, through innovation, global expansion and enhancing its service offerings.

"CSP has been exploring an investment in Hyperautomation, a niche within Digital and Cloud transformation. BIG's strong relationships with Appian, Pega and MuleSoft, deploying Hyperautomation initiatives across leading global enterprises; and their experienced leadership team with a passion for rapid growth were key reasons for our excitement in BIG." said Rajeev Srivastava, Managing Partner of CSP.

"We took a focused approach to identify the right growth partner to continue our journey to become the premier global boutique digital transformation firm. We are excited to have partnered with CSP in this process and look forward to providing more value to our clients globally." said David Hauser, Co-founder and CEO of BIG.

With an entrepreneurial mindset and focus on collaboration within its portfolio companies, CSP provides BIG a significant opportunity to drive rapid innovation and growth.

Global investment bank, Canaccord Genuity, advised BIG on this transaction.

Founded in 2014 in Singapore, CSP is a private equity firm investing in cross-border technology and business services across Southeast Asia and India. As a sector-focused fund manager with $1.5 billion under management, CSP is one of the largest dedicated technology and technology-enabled business services private equity fund managers in Asia. Over the past decade, the team has invested, created and exited a number of leading companies in the technology services sector, including Minacs, Indecomm, GAVS Technologies and Accion Labs. Capital Square Partners holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

BIG is an award-winning, global boutique digital transformation firm focused on business process automation, integration, and artificial intelligence. BIG designs, builds, and manages automation solutions that unlock the potential of people, processes, and data.

