CapitalEdge Funding Partners with GoDocs to Power Nationwide Lending Operations

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the leader in commercial loan document automation, proudly announces a new client partnership with CapitalEdge Funding, a dynamic startup in the lending industry.

GoDocs' CEO, Adam Craig, stated, "We are excited to be an integral part of CapitalEdge Funding's journey to becoming a national leader in lending. This partnership will ensure CapitalEdge Funding achieves its strategic objectives and sets new benchmarks in lending while freeing up time for them to focus on their growth and expansion."

CapitalEdge Funding's Driving Factors

CapitalEdge Funding's decision to partner with GoDocs was guided by several driving factors:

The desire to start producing loan documents within a week

The need for a tech-first platform that can dynamically scale with their growth objectives

A solution with fast integrations to accelerate adoption and performance

The demand for quick execution of documents across multiple loan products

Increased efficiency through significant time savings

Ability for CapitalEdge Funding to operate with a lean team

With the right loan documentation solution in place, CapitalEdge Funding will be able to reallocate time to mission-critical items, maximizing their growth and expansion efforts as they establish themselves as a leading new player in the lending industry.

Experiencing Key Benefits through Partnership within One Week

CapitalEdge Funding is already seeing substantial benefits from partnering with GoDocs. The rapid onboarding process allowed them to start producing loan documents within one week, and GoDocs' commitment to customer support and continuous innovation has enabled streamlined document execution. With real-time 50-state compliance and robust template management and customization, CapitalEdge Funding is operating with a lean team while maintaining high standards. Additionally, GoDocs LegalNet™ provides on-demand, cost-effective legal closing solutions, further enhancing CapitalEdge Funding's operational efficiency. These combined benefits will allow CapitalEdge Funding to focus on its core mission of growth and expansion.

CapitalEdge Funding's EVP of Sales, Jon Nierengarten, commented, "Having used GoDocs before, we chose them for CapitalEdge Funding because we needed a solution that we could rely on from day one. We knew we would have that with GoDocs. They got us up and running in a week. Their ability to provide high-quality documents quickly and their reputation in the industry gave us the confidence to move forward with our plans."

Bright Future Prospects for a Growing Lender

This partnership with GoDocs is a strategic move guaranteed to ideally position and empower CapitalEdge Funding as they expand their lending operations nationwide. With GoDocs' support and industry-leading loan documentation solutions in place, CapitalEdge Funding is poised to become a national lender, providing streamlined and efficient loan processing to their clients across the country.

About GoDocs

GoDocs is the leader in loan document automation, transforming the commercial lending process. Its scalable, software-first SaaS platform is powered by specialized, market-driven technology that ensures rapid, responsive updates. Since 1997, GoDocs has delivered the best automation solution for everything from standard to the most complex loans. Designed to scale effortlessly, the GoDocs closing platform is the only solution in the industry with real-time, 50-state compliance automation built-in. Its best-in-class customer support features top legal expertise and experienced closing specialists. Trusted by top banks, credit unions, and private lenders, GoDocs offers a user-friendly experience with 100% onshore support.

About CapitalEdge Funding

Welcome to CapitalEdge Funding, a pioneering mortgage company specializing in investment loans. Backed by a seasoned management team with a track record of successfully funding $5 billion in investments, we are poised to redefine the investment loan landscape. Our mission is centered around optimizing the cost of capital and accelerating the closing process, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and reliability for our clients. Discover why mortgage brokers across the country trust us to deliver exceptional results, backed by a legacy of success and a dedication to exceeding expectations in the investment loan market. For more information call CapitalEdge Funding at 747-377-5700.

