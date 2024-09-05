Capitalize on 2024 Election Volatility: Vantagepoint A.I. Releases Free Electionomics 2024 Guide

The upcoming face-off between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is already creating waves, with analysts predicting increased market turbulence as the election date draws nearer. According to a recent survey by JPMorgan, 20% of traders expect the 2024 election to be the biggest driver of stock movements this year.

"Our software has transformed the lives of traders for decades, empowering them to make smarter decisions," says Vantagepoint A.I. President Lane Mendelsohn. "During this volatile election, our dual-patented A.I. is even more crucial, helping traders navigate the market with confidence."

VantagePoint's A.I. software leverages neural networks to provide traders with highly accurate, predictive forecasts, boasting up to 87.4% proven accuracy. Unlike traditional indicators, which are reactive, VantagePoint's leading indicators detect hidden patterns in the markets, giving traders a strategic advantage by forecasting trends 1 to 3 days in advance.

With features like Intelliscan, traders can quickly identify high-potential assets, helping them make smarter trades in less time.

VantagePoint is now offering a free guide: Electionomics 2024. This comprehensive resource provides actionable strategies using predictive A.I. to navigate the complexities of the market during an election year. Join a complimentary live forecasting session to see the software in action.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Options, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%.

Founded in 1979, Vantagepoint A.I. is a second-generation family-owned business that employs over 80 team members and has helped over 40,000 traders in more than 160 countries. The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center as well as other charities. To see how artificial intelligence can help traders trade smarter, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

