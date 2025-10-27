Mendelsohn Family and Vantagepoint A.I. Continue Legacy of Giving with Donation to Two Good Soles Initiative

Abby Mendelsohn, 12, Celebrates Fifth Year as Youth Ambassador; Donates 500 Pairs of Shoes and 100 Pairs of Socks to Pasco County Students

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., the world leader in artificial intelligence-powered financial forecasting, is proud to announce its continued support of the Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive for the 10th annual season of this vital community initiative. The Mendelsohn family and their family-owned company have donated 500 pairs of shoes and 100 pairs of socks this year to help local students in Pasco County put their best foot forward.

Lane and Abby Mendelsohn proudly supporting the Two Good Soles Initiative — giving back, one pair at a time.

On October 22, 2025, 12-year-old Abby Mendelsohn, delivered a heartfelt speech to county officials and community members about the importance of the Two Good Soles initiative. The young philanthropist, who began her journey as an ambassador for this cause at just seven years old, was recognized for her five years of unwavering dedication by Pasco County Commissioner Seth Weightman, School Board Representative Cynthia Armstrong, and Assistant County Administrator Cathy Pearson.

"When I started this at seven, I just wanted to help kids have good shoes," said Abby Mendelsohn. "Now, five years later, I've learned that it's about so much more than shoes, it's about making sure every kid feels confident and ready to learn. I'm proud that our family can be part of this important work in our community."

Since 2021, the Mendelsohn family, led by Abby and supported by her father Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., and her older sister Rachael, have made the Two Good Soles initiative a cornerstone of their philanthropic efforts. Over the past five years, their contributions have provided thousands of pairs of shoes and socks to children in need, restoring dignity and confidence to countless Pasco County students.

"Watching Abby grow from a seven-year-old with a big heart into a confident 12-year-old community leader has been one of my proudest moments as a father," said Lane Mendelsohn. "Her dedication to this cause year after year inspires not just our family and company, but everyone around us. As we celebrate our fifth year supporting Two Good Soles, we're more committed than ever to ensuring every child has the footwear they need to succeed in school."

The Two Good Soles initiative, spearheaded by the Pasco County Government and Constitutional offices since 2016, distributes shoes and socks to local students through school social workers. The program addresses a critical need in the community, ensuring that children can attend school with proper footwear, a basic necessity that profoundly impacts their confidence, health, and ability to learn.

The Mendelsohn family's commitment to this cause was formally recognized by the Pasco County Board of Commissioners in December 2024, who commended the family for their "unwavering commitment to supporting the local community through impactful charitable initiatives." During that recognition, Two Good Soles representative Paula Baracaldo noted that the family's involvement had helped collect over 3,700 shoes and included a generous $5,000 donation to purchase additional shoes and socks.

Vantagepoint A.I.'s philanthropic efforts extend beyond Two Good Soles. The company, founded by Louis (Lou) Mendelsohn in 1979, routinely makes quarterly contributions to causes that uplift those in need, including scholarships for young entrepreneurs and donations to organizations like Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center.

With over 45 years of transforming the financial trading space and a global presence in over 160 countries, Vantagepoint A.I. continues to demonstrate that business success and social responsibility go hand in hand.

