VantagePoint A.I. Software Featured in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine for Revolutionary Volume Analysis Capabilities

Leading A.I. Trading Software Showcased in Major Industry Publication's Deep Dive on Market Forces

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., a leader in artificial intelligence-driven trading software, is prominently featured in the latest October 2025 issue (Vol. 43, Issue 11) of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine in an extensive article titled "The Power of Volume Analysis: Understanding Market Forces Part 1: Foundation and Core Principles" by renowned technical analyst Buff Pelz Dormeier, CMT.

The comprehensive article highlights VantagePoint's sophisticated A.I.-generated predictive price indicators alongside traditional volume analysis tools, demonstrating how the software successfully identified bullish trends that resulted in over 80% stock value increases in featured case studies.

"Volume represents the lifeblood of market activity," notes Dormeier in the article, emphasizing how VantagePoint's A.I. technology combines with volume analysis to gauge market sentiment, identify accumulation and distribution phases, and help traders time their entries and exits with precision.

The article showcases multiple real-world examples of VantagePoint's predictive capabilities, including:

Cameco (CCJ) - VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence indicators successfully identified a new bullish trend, which went on to see over 80% increase in stock value since the identified forecast





- VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence indicators successfully identified a new bullish trend, which went on to see over 80% increase in stock value since the identified forecast S&P 500 (SPY) - The software's Trend Thrust indicator combined with A.I.-generated predictive price indicators achieved a 15% increase since the forecast





- The software's Trend Thrust indicator combined with A.I.-generated predictive price indicators achieved a 15% increase since the forecast Iris Energy (IREN) - VantagePoint's VPCI (Volume Price Confirmation Indicator) identified a V pattern signifying capitulation and potential market reversal, leading to over 135% increase in value after the reversal signal

"The integration of artificial intelligence with traditional volume analysis represents a quantum leap in trading technology," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. "This feature in Stocks & Commodities Magazine validates our approach of democratizing sophisticated analytical tools that were previously reserved for institutional traders."

The article emphasizes how VantagePoint's A.I.-driven approach helps traders understand the "smart money advantage" by revealing institutional activity patterns through volume analysis. Dormeier particularly notes how the software's predictive indicators "identify a new bullish trend" before traditional indicators, giving individual traders a competitive edge.

Predictive A.I. Meets Traditional Analysis

VantagePoint's appearance in the article demonstrates the evolution of technical analysis through artificial intelligence. The software's ability to combine volume-weighted analysis with predictive A.I. algorithms allow traders to:

Identify genuine breakouts from false signals

Recognize accumulation and distribution patterns

Understand market psychology through the volume-price quadrant system

Leverage Newton's laws of motion as applied to market physics

"Volume analysis provides a sustainable edge because it reveals institutional activity that cannot be hidden," the article states, highlighting how VantagePoint makes these sophisticated analytical capabilities accessible to individual traders.

Free Educational Resources

VantagePoint offers free educational online classes to help traders and investors gain confidence and skills. You can attend at no cost by clicking here.

They also offer complimentary A.I. Forecasts by appointment. You can reserve yours today by visiting here.

About Vantagepoint A.I.

Vantagepoint A.I. is a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to trading. In business since 1979 and releasing the first A.I. software for individual traders in 1991, the company has been at the forefront of democratizing advanced trading technology. The VantagePoint software analyzes global markets and their interconnected relationships to generate predictive indicators with up to 87.4% proven accuracy. VantagePoint serves over 47,000 traders in stocks, ETFs, forex, and cryptocurrencies across 100+ countries worldwide. Family owned and operated by the Mendelsohn family, the company is now in its second generation of leadership under President Lane Mendelsohn.

For more information about VantagePoint's A.I. and its revolutionary trading software, visit www.VantagePointSoftware.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Youtz

[email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software