Capitol Federal® Savings Bank Partners with CorServ to Meet Commercial Customer Credit Card Demand

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorServ, a company enabling banks and fintechs with modern credit card issuing solutions, has partnered with Capitol Federal® Savings Bank (CapFed®) to launch a commercial credit card program designed to provide businesses with greater flexibility, control, and efficiency in managing expenses.

CapFed®, headquartered in Topeka, Kan., has served its communities for more than 130 years with a commitment to safe savings practices, sound lending, quality customer service, and community engagement. Today, the bank operates over 40 locations across Kansas and Missouri and manages nearly $9.8 billion in assets.

"CapFed has been a trusted financial institution in our region for generations," said Billy Skrobacz Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Operations Officer at CapFed. "Businesses across Kansas, Missouri and beyond rely on us for tools that simplify financial operations, and our partnership with CorServ will help us enhance the commercial card experience for our customers."

CapFed partnered with CorServ after identifying opportunities to expand its commercial credit card offerings and increase control of their issuing program. With CorServ, the bank is offering a suite of commercial products, including Corporate and Corporate Rewards cards, Purchasing and Secured Purchasing cards, and Purchasing Fleet cards, each tailored to different business spending needs. Commercial cards complement lines-of-credit offered by CapFed with a more convenient way to make payments and manage cash flow.

Purchasing cards streamline procurement and payment processes for high-volume spenders and can be issued as plastic, virtual, or ghost cards with configurable limits and rebate options. Corporate cards support organizations with multiple cardholders or higher credit requirements through flexible payment cycles, custom automated and tiered rebates, spend controls, and optional expense reporting. Fleet cards help businesses manage vehicle-related expenses by capturing detailed fuel and maintenance data, providing driver- or vehicle-level controls, and integrating expense-tracking tools.

Through CorServ's turnkey Account Issuer program, CapFed can offer an expanded suite of commercial card products while earning higher direct margin than traditional agent referral structures and maintaining greater oversight of underwriting, data, and customer experience.

"We're pleased to welcome Capitol Federal Savings Bank to the CorServ program and support their efforts to expand commercial card options for their business customers," said Anil Goyal, CorServ CEO. "CapFed's longstanding commitment to the communities it serves aligns with our mission to equip financial institutions with scalable, modern issuing technology that meets today's commercial payment requirements."

CorServ provides innovative payment card issuing, processing and program management solutions empowering banks and fintechs to successfully deliver credit, debit, prepaid, virtual, and purchasing cards. CorServ's turnkey credit card issuing program enables banks to earn a significantly higher ROA than the typical Agent Bank model, access cardholder data, and participate in credit decisions without adding staff or infrastructure. Banks can choose to be self-issuers leveraging CorServ's comprehensive technology and capabilities, and fintechs can embed payment cards into their platforms with CorServ's API-first issuer processor solution. For more information, please visit www.corservsolutions.com.

Capitol Federal is a trusted financial institution located in Kansas and Missouri with more than $9 billion in assets. The Bank offers business customers a wide variety of customized commercial loans, small business loans and treasury management services. Capitol Federal also offers personal customers residential mortgage loans and all types of deposit accounts, including checking, savings, money market, IRA and certificates of deposit, as well as wealth management services and Capitol Federal Insurance™. For more information, visit www.capfed.com.

