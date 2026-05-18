CorServ Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker for Fifth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorServ, a company that enables banks and fintechs with credit card programs, was honored as a top 10 2026 Best Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker. CorServ placed 7th on the 2026 list, marking its fifth consecutive year as an honoree.

CorServ was recognized as a top employer in the financial technology industry after a two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Fintech. The first part evaluated CorServ's company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group. This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry.

"This recognition highlights the exceptional team and culture at CorServ," said CorServ CEO Anil Goyal. "Our employees are committed to collaboration, accountability and delivering excellence for our clients. We're proud to foster a culture where talented people are trusted and empowered to do their best work."

Founded with a fully remote workforce in 2009, CorServ has U.S.-based employees who launch and manage branded credit card issuing programs with cutting-edge technology and detailed program management for financial institutions across the country. CorServ is headquartered in Atlanta with one office location and employees based across 11 states.

"Each year, the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a glimpse into the workplace practices of fintechs whose employees rate them highly," said Penny Crosman, Executive Editor of Technology at American Banker. "This year, employees appear to value remote work, schedule flexibility and autonomy above all else, at a time when many traditional financial firms are enforcing strict return-to-work policies."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. The 2026 list was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance on May 18, 2026.

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative credit card issuing with modern technology, integrated processing, and strategic program management solutions that empower financial institutions and fintechs with advanced credit card capabilities. Led by a team of payments professionals, CorServ helps clients navigate every stage of launching and managing branded commercial, business and consumer credit card programs. From turnkey and self-issuing solutions to API-first issuer processing, CorServ delivers greater flexibility, control and profitability. Unlike traditional Agent Bank models, CorServ's turnkey issuing program allows financial institutions to retain greater economics, maintain ownership of the customer relationship and cardholder data, and participate in credit decisioning without the need to add staff, infrastructure, or operational complexity. CorServ's technology platform and APIs offer seamless integration, ongoing innovation and configurable credit card products. Learn more at www.corservsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Eden Dombrowa

Corporate Communications Manager, CorServ

[email protected]

SOURCE CorServ