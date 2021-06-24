Capitol Hill Expert Joins SourceAmerica Leadership Team

"As the parent of a daughter living with autism, I cannot think of a more fulfilling role." - Stacy Palmer Barton Tweet this

"I am honored to join a team of professionals dedicated to the important work of providing meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities," said Palmer Barton. "As the parent of a daughter living with autism, I cannot think of a more fulfilling role."

Palmer Barton comes to SourceAmerica with a deep understanding of Capitol Hill, having served for 17 years as Chief of Staff to three members of Congress, including Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee. In that role, she supported the congressman's efforts to protect the jobs and mission of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the largest single site employer in the state of Ohio. Most recently, as Chief of Staff to Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio), she helped coordinate legislative activities, including the congressman's work as Chairman of the House Small Business Committee, which convened public hearings on the important role people with disabilities play in the small business economy.

In addition to having a daughter living with autism, Palmer Barton was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005 and is a passionate advocate for raising awareness around the disease.

A graduate of St. Mary's College of Maryland, Palmer Barton was honored in 2011 for her exemplary leadership and commitment to public service by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

"Stacy's depth of knowledge and experience working with Congress is a tremendous asset to SourceAmerica. We are dedicated to breaking down barriers and creating job opportunities and upward mobility for people with disabilities," said SourceAmerica Interim President and CEO Richard Belden. "We are delighted to have Stacy on board to support our mission for this talented sector of our nation's workforce."

