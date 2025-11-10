Capnography Equipment Market worth $0.67 billion by 2030 with 4.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Capnography Equipment Market, valued at US$0.51 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$0.67 billion by the end of the period. The market for capnography equipment is expanding mainly due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory ailments like COPD, asthma, and sleep apnea, along with more surgical procedures involving continuous monitoring of patients. Increasing recognition of the need to detect respiratory compromise early on, improvements in sensor technologies as well as portable capnography systems, and the adoption of capnography in emergency and critical care environments also drive demand. Also, the implementation of capnography in procedural sedation, the transition towards noninvasive monitoring, and positive government guidelines favoring patient safety standards in hospitals and ambulatory care facilities are important drivers accelerating market growth.

By product, Capnography accessories and disposables lead the capnography equipment market, capturing the largest share due to their essential role in ensuring accurate and continuous CO2 monitoring in clinical settings. Items such as nasal and oral cannulas, sampling lines, airway adapters, and filters are crucial for both mainstream and sidestream capnography systems. Their frequent replacement, single-patient usage to prevent contamination, and high consumption in hospitals and surgical centers drive a consistent demand for these products. Additionally, the increasing number of surgical procedures, greater emphasis on patient safety during anesthesia and sedation, and the widespread adoption of capnography in critical care and emergency departments further strengthen the market presence of these accessories and disposables.

By application, the cardiac care segment represents the largest share of the capnography equipment market, primarily due to the critical need for continuous monitoring of respiratory function in patients with heart conditions. Capnography is essential for detecting early signs of respiratory compromise, guiding ventilation management, and ensuring hemodynamic stability during cardiac surgeries, interventions, and intensive care. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, along with a rise in complex cardiac procedures, has significantly enhanced the adoption of capnography in this field. Furthermore, advancements in monitoring technologies, integration with multiparameter patient monitoring systems, and growing awareness among clinicians about patient safety and optimizing outcomes have solidified cardiac care as the leading application area for capnography equipment.

By geography, the capnography equipment market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America holds the largest share of the global capnography equipment market. This dominance is driven by a high incidence of respiratory disorders, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the widespread implementation of patient monitoring technologies in hospitals and ambulatory care settings. The region benefits from supportive regulatory frameworks, including guidelines from the FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which promote the use of capnography in anesthesia, procedural sedation, and critical care.

Additionally, the increasing volume of surgical procedures, an intensified focus on patient safety, and the extensive integration of capnography into multiparameter monitoring systems further contribute to market growth. Major players such as Medtronic, Philips, and Masimo maintain a strong presence in North America through continuous product innovation, strategic collaborations, and robust distribution networks, solidifying the region's leading role in the capnography equipment market.

The key players in the global capnography equipment market are Medtronic (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Masimo (US), GE Healthcare (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), ZOLL Medical Corporation (US), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Nonin (US), SCHILLER (Switzerland), and ResMed Inc. (US).

Medtronic (Ireland):

Medtronic Plc is a leading global healthcare technology company based in Dublin, Ireland. It operates in more than 150 countries and employs over 90,000 people. The company offers a wide range of devices, therapies, and monitoring solutions. One of Medtronic's key innovations is its Microstream technology, which provides continuous monitoring of end-tidal CO2 levels in both intubated and non-intubated patients, from neonates to adults. This technology features advanced algorithms designed to reduce false alarms and facilitate the early detection of respiratory issues. In addition, Medtronic has strengthened its market position through strategic collaborations. For instance, it has integrated its Microstream capnography module with GE Healthcare's CARESCAPE monitoring platform, achieving FDA and CE clearance. This integration enhances Medtronic's presence and compatibility within the healthcare ecosystem. Overall, Medtronic is a major player in the capnography equipment market, utilizing its global scale, diverse device portfolio, innovative monitoring capabilities, and strategic partnerships to promote the adoption of its solutions in perioperative settings, intensive care units (ICUs), and hospitals at large.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips) is a Dutch multinational health technology company that plays a significant role in the global capnography equipment market. It offers both standalone and integrated solutions for CO2 monitoring, including mainstream and sidestream sensors suitable for patients ranging from neonates to adults. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Philips leverages its extensive patient monitoring and connected care platform to integrate capnography capabilities across various settings, including operating rooms (OR), intensive care units (ICU), emergency departments, and general wards. Philips has several strengths in the capnography segment, such as strong brand recognition, a global distribution network, and versatile monitoring options. However, the company also faces challenges, including intense competition from other established device manufacturers and the need for continuous innovation in sensor technologies, algorithms, and connectivity features to stand out in a moderately growing market.

