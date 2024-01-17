Capriotti's and Wing Zone Show Upward Momentum Heading into 2024

Award-Winning Fast-Casual Concepts Continue to Prove Themselves Leaders in the Restaurant Space

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) and Wing Zone have left 2023 in the rearview mirror, but not before closing out the year with strong growth to show for both brands and a firm footing heading into the New Year.

Over the course of the past year, Capriotti's inked 21 development rights agreements for a total of 55 total new restaurant locations, and welcomed the opening of 23 new sites. Wing Zone posted strong numbers as well, finalizing 16 new development rights agreements for an additional 38 franchise units, while opening 11 new operating restaurant locations to its system in 2023.

"2023 was one of the most competitive years to-date for the QSR landscape, with more franchise opportunities entering the fray and vying for the interest and investment of both seasoned and first-time franchisees than ever," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone. "To our good fortune, Capriotti's is a proven model, with a culture, value, and guest experience that continue to put us over the top and ahead of the pack."

This past year, both Capriotti's and Wing Zone saw their first franchise locations take up residence on the historic Las Vegas Strip. Capriotti's was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in the 2023 Inc. 5000 listing, and both brands broke the top 10 on Fast Casuals 'Top 100 Movers and Shakers List'.

Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Capriotti's is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com . For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/ .

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

