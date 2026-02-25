Harrisburg Native Brings Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to His Hometown, Opens March 3

Award-Winning Sandwich Concept Brings Signature Subs and Cheesesteaks to Pennsylvania's Capital

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, is set to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Harrisburg on Tuesday, March 3. Located at 2607 Brindle Dr, Capriotti's brings its 50-year legacy to the local community, showcasing its signature tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and crafting one-of-a-kind sandwiches made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients.

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

Capriotti's of Harrisburg is owned and operated by Corey Wolff, a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 25 years of business experience. A Pennsylvania native, Wolff spent time living in Virginia before returning to the Harrisburg area nearly three decades ago. Now, he's proud to open a business in the community he calls home, where he and his wife are raising two daughters and have built deep local roots.

Wolff's connection to Capriotti's began more than 10 years ago when friends asked him to pick up subs for a beach trip. At the time, he had never heard of the brand, but after one bite of the Capastrami, he was instantly hooked. In the years that followed, he sought out Capriotti's locations during his travels and frequently brought sandwiches home for his family. After connecting with the corporate team five years ago, Wolff spent more than a year searching for the right location before securing what he believes is the perfect spot in Harrisburg. Located in a shopping center near Interstate 81 and surrounded by several residential communities, the restaurant is well-positioned to serve lunch, dinner, and catering customers alike. This marks Wolff's first Capriotti's location, with plans already underway to open an additional shop in the Hershey area.

"We want this shop to feel like a family," said Wolff. "Having deep roots in this community, opening this location is especially meaningful to me. It truly takes a village to build a great business, and we're committed to creating a welcoming space where our neighbors can gather, connect, and feel at home."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including:

The Bobbie: Known as the Greatest Sandwich in America, this iconic Capriotti's sub is created with slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

Capastrami: A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious.

Cheesesteaks: Loaded with a choice of juicy premium steak, prime-grade American Wagyu from Snake River Farms (R), savory chicken, or Impossible™ plant-based meat smothered in gooey melted cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions and your pick of grilled hot or sweet peppers. It's comfort food with an edge.

Capriotti's in Harrisburg makes it easy for guests to enjoy their favorites with convenient order-ahead, online ordering, and third-party delivery options. The shop also offers catering for events of all sizes – from corporate meetings to birthday parties – with selections like cold sub trays, box lunches, and a hot homemade meatball bar.

Harrisburg residents can also join the Capriotti's Rewards Program by visiting capriottis.com/freesub or downloading the all-new Capriotti's app on the App Store or Google Play to earn points, redeem rewards, and score free food at Capriotti's shops.

For more information about the Harrisburg location, visit capriottis.com or call (717) 303-4549. To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 50-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last five years (2020-24). For more details about Capriotti's, including franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

