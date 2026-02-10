Capriotti's Builds on Breakout 2025 Momentum, Poised for Accelerated Franchise Growth for Golden Anniversary in 2026

Iconic Sandwich Brand Celebrates 50 Years with Strong Development Pipeline, Industry Recognition, and New Franchise Incentive

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning national sandwich franchise known for its premium ingredients, extraordinary subs, and fanatical supporters, is entering its 50th year with significant momentum, a development pipeline that positions the brand for continued expansion in 2026 and beyond, and incentives for new franchise partners.

50 Years, 50 New Franchise Partners, $50,000 Incentive

As the brand marks its 50th anniversary, Capriotti's is using the milestone to spotlight both its legacy and its future. To commemorate the occasion and support its next phase of growth, the company has introduced a new franchise incentive designed to attract the next generation of franchise partners.

The anniversary incentive, summarized as "50-50-50," offers qualified new franchise partners up to $50,000 in savings through discounted franchise fees and royalties. This limited-time incentive is designed to create opportunities for both single-unit and multi-unit developers to be a part of the next 50 years.

"This anniversary is about more than celebrating our past. It's about investing in our future and making sure the next 50 years are just as fruitful," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "We've built real momentum, and this incentive is a way to bring in the right partners who want to grow with a brand that has proven staying power and a clear vision for what's next."

Momentum at 50 Years Young

Throughout 2025, Capriotti's signed franchise agreements for 30 new locations and opened 16 restaurants across key markets nationwide. The brand's progress and operational strength were further validated through multiple industry honors, including recognition on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, a Franchise Innovation Award from Franchise Update, and multiple "Best Of" awards in markets across the country.

These milestones reflect Capriotti's evolution into a highly scalable franchise platform, supported by disciplined growth, a refined operating system, and strong franchisee performance. With 20 new locations scheduled to open in 2026, the brand enters the year with solid momentum and a clear runway for expansion.

"2025 was a pivotal year for Capriotti's," Morris added. "The development activity, openings in new markets, and industry recognition we received all point to the strength of our model and the confidence franchise partners have in this brand. As we head into 2026, we're building on that foundation with even more opportunity ahead."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's has grown from a single sandwich shop in Delaware into a nationally recognized brand operating in more than 25 states. Over five decades, the company has continuously invested in operations, training, technology, and franchise support. Capriotti's platform is designed to help operators scale successfully in a competitive restaurant landscape.

Throughout 2026, Capriotti's will continue rolling out initiatives tied to its 50th anniversary, including franchise development efforts, brand storytelling and recognition of long-standing franchise partners who have contributed to the brand's growth over the decades.

To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 500 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list four years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

