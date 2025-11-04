Capriotti's Brings "CapsGiving" Home to Las Vegas with Monthlong Community Giveback

Local Sandwich Brand Donates Meals, Turkeys, and Toys to Support Las Vegas Families This November

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) is bringing its hometown values to life this November through CapsGiving, a community initiative rooted in generosity, gratitude, and great food. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the award-winning sandwich brand is honoring National Homelessness Awareness Month by giving back to those who need it most right here in the city it proudly calls home.

Through CapsGiving in Las Vegas, Capriotti's will:

Capriotti's will donate 250 sandwiches every week in November to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission Post this

Donate 250 sandwiches every week to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, feeding individuals and families experiencing homelessness

every week to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, feeding individuals and families experiencing homelessness Provide Butterball ® turkeys to local families in need to ensure everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

to local families in need to ensure everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal Partner with local vendors to purchase and donate toys for students at Rundle Elementary School, spreading holiday cheer to local children

"At Capriotti's, Las Vegas is our home, the place where our headquarters are located and where our purpose continues to grow," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "CapsGiving is our way of saying thank you to this city by serving our community in a meaningful way. Whether it is sharing a sandwich, a turkey, or a toy, we want people to feel cared for and connected this holiday season."

Nearly 50 years after creating The Bobbie®, Capriotti's continues to be the brand that made Thanksgiving on a roll a national obsession. Made with slow-roasted, hand-pulled Butterball® turkey, homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo on a soft hoagie roll, The Bobbie® was named the Greatest Sandwich in America and remains the ultimate symbol of gratitude and comfort.

"The partnership between Las Vegas Rescue Mission and Capriotti's Sandwich Shop over the years has been more than just food donations; it has also been a source of support too," said Heather Engle, CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. "We are deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment to helping us provide some favorite menu items to those staying with us during this holiday season. It is truly a blessing, and we are so thankful for their ongoing generosity."

In addition to local donations, Capriotti's is celebrating CapsGiving with exclusive offers, giveaways, and Rewards Member perks:

Veterans Day (Nov. 11) – All veterans and active-duty military receive a free small sub with any purchase when presenting a valid military I.D. in-shop.

– All veterans and active-duty military receive a with any purchase when presenting a valid military I.D. in-shop. Friendsgiving Giveaway (Nov. 13-18) – Fans can share what they're grateful for on social media for a chance to win a Bobbie Party Tray for their own celebration.

– Fans can share what they're grateful for on social media for a chance to win a for their own celebration. Free Gravy Perk – Rewards members can add a free side of gravy with a sub purchase in November. Because what's Thanksgiving without the gravy?

Join the Celebration

Learn more about CapsGiving or get involved by visiting capriottis.com/capsgiving . To unlock special offers and exclusive CapsGiving perks, join Capriotti's Rewards at capriottis.com/freesub or download the Capriotti's App via the App Store or Google Play.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 500 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list four years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com , or follow Capriotti's on Facebook , TikTok and Instagram .

Media Contact: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (630) 842-0414

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop