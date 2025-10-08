Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Builds Momentum with Growth, Innovation, and Industry Recognition

Award-Winning Sandwich Franchise Achieves Industry Recognition, New Market Growth, and a Strong Development Pipeline Ahead of 50th Anniversary Next Year

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning national sandwich franchise, is celebrating a year of major milestones as it heads into the final stretch of 2025 and prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2026. From rising in national franchise rankings to debuting in new markets and unveiling fresh menu innovation, the brand continues to deliver on its promise of growth, quality, and guest satisfaction.

Capriotti's climbed seven spots in the Franchise Times Top 400 this year, landing at No. 292 among the largest U.S. franchise systems. The brand was also honored with a Franchise Innovation Award, celebrating its original and impactful strategies that drive franchise partner success. The award will be formally presented at the International Franchise Association's Franchise Leadership & Development Conference in Atlanta this month.

Alongside these recognitions, Capriotti's has opened 15 new restaurants so far in 2025 with another seven expected before year's end. The brand also made its debut in Connecticut through a partnership with Noble Gas Inc., adding a new non-traditional location option to the growing franchise network. In total, the brand has added 24 new shops to its development pipeline this year and anticipates closing out 2025 with more than 40 new agreements signed.

"Capriotti's has always stood apart for the quality of our food and the passion of our franchise partners, and 2025 has been about building on both fronts," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "With industry accolades, new markets, and bold menu innovation, we're not only ending the year strong but setting the stage for an unforgettable 50th anniversary in 2026."

Capriotti's also expanded its menu lineup this year, introducing the Cheesesteak BLT, Wagyu Club Sandwich, and additional items that showcase its commitment to creativity and premium ingredients.

On the development side, Capriotti's continues to attract multi-unit operators and first-time franchise partners alike with its proven systems and flexible growth model.

"Our performance this year emphasizes the scalability of Capriotti's," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Growth Officer. "From seasoned operators to new entrepreneurs, we're seeing franchise partners embrace the brand in markets nationwide. With a strong pipeline and a year of innovation behind us, Capriotti's is positioned for even greater impact in 2026 and beyond."

With momentum building, Capriotti's is poised to close out 2025 with record growth while preparing a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2026, bringing fans across the country special promotions, events, and surprises.

