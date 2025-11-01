Capriotti's Launches "CapsGiving" to Feed Communities and Celebrate the Original Thanksgiving Sandwich

Fast-casual restaurant franchise launches "CapsGiving," a nationwide November initiative that donates sandwich trays to local shelters in honor of National Homelessness Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) is turning gratitude into action this November with the launch of "CapsGiving," a national monthlong initiative dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve while celebrating the brand's iconic Bobbie®, the original Thanksgiving sandwich.

Throughout November, Capriotti's locations nationwide will donate sandwich trays to local shelters in recognition of National Homelessness Awareness Month, honoring the company's long-standing belief that food is one of the simplest ways to show love and connection.

"At Capriotti's, we've always believed food is more than a meal; it's a way to show love and gratitude," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "CapsGiving is our way of expressing that belief within the communities we serve. While a sandwich can't solve every hardship, it can remind someone they're not forgotten, and that matters."

CapsGiving unites the brand's franchise partners, team members, and guests in a shared effort to serve their communities.

Feeding Gratitude All Month Long

In addition to local donations, Capriotti's is celebrating CapsGiving with exclusive offers, giveaways, and Rewards Member perks:

National Sandwich Day (Nov. 3) – Buy One, Get One 50% Off any of Capriotti's signature slow-roasted Butterball ® Turkey subs—available exclusively for Rewards Members.

– any of Capriotti's signature slow-roasted Butterball Turkey subs—available exclusively for Rewards Members. Veterans Day (Nov. 11) – All veterans and active-duty military receive a free small sub with any purchase when presenting a valid military I.D. in-shop.

– All veterans and active-duty military receive a with any purchase when presenting a valid military I.D. in-shop. Friendsgiving Giveaway (Nov. 13-18) – Fans can share what they're grateful for on social media for a chance to win a Bobbie Party Tray for their own celebration.

– Fans can share what they're grateful for on social media for a chance to win a for their own celebration. Free Gravy Perk – Rewards members can add a free side of gravy with a sub purchase in November. Because what's Thanksgiving without the gravy?

A Sandwich with a Story

While other brands have only recently discovered the "Thanksgiving sandwich," Capriotti's has been perfecting it since 1976. The Bobbie®, made with slow-roasted, hand-pulled Butterball® turkey, homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce, and creamy mayo on an authentic hoagie roll, was voted Greatest Sandwich in America for a reason – this isn't just a sandwich; it's a tradition! And beginning today, gravy is back for a limited time.

"We're proud to say we've been serving Thanksgiving on a roll for nearly 50 years," said Kim Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at Capriotti's. "But we're even more excited to show gratitude to our guests, our communities and our team members. CapsGiving brings that spirit full circle."

Join the Celebration

Learn more about CapsGiving or get involved by visiting capriottis.com/capsgiving. To unlock special offers and exclusive CapsGiving perks, join Capriotti's Rewards at capriottis.com/freesub or download the Capriotti's App via the App Store or Google Play.

