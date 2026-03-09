Local Entrepreneur to Open New Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Warren on March 10

Award-Winning Sandwich Concept Brings Signature Subs and Cheesesteaks to North Jersey

WARREN, N.J., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs, and more, is set to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Warren on March 10. Situated at 68 Mountain Blvd, this new store marks the third Capriotti's venture for local entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife duo Jimit Dharia and Urvi Jatania, who also successfully operate locations in Princeton and Marlton, NJ.

Meet the Local Franchise Owners:

Originally from India, Jimit and Urvi bring a strong entrepreneurial background to the Capriotti's system. With years of experience running restaurants and a construction business, the couple had been actively searching for the right quick service restaurant (QSR) concept to invest in when they discovered Capriotti's. After visiting a location in Pennsylvania and experiencing the quality firsthand, they knew they'd found the perfect fit.

"We are thrilled to continue growing Capriotti's in New Jersey and bring our passion for premium, handcrafted sandwiches to the Warren community," said Jimit. "As someone who truly values high-quality food, I'm excited to introduce Capriotti's bold flavors and exceptional service to even more guests in North Jersey."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including:

The Bobbie: Known as the Greatest Sandwich in America, this iconic Capriotti's sub is created with slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

Known as the Greatest Sandwich in America, this iconic Capriotti's sub is created with slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. Capastrami: A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious.

A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious. Cheesesteaks: Loaded with a choice of juicy premium steak, prime-grade American Wagyu from Snake River Farms (R), savory chicken, or Impossible™ plant-based meat smothered in gooey melted cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions and your pick of grilled hot or sweet peppers. It's comfort food with an edge.

Capriotti's in Warren makes it easy for guests to enjoy their favorites with convenient order-ahead, online ordering, and third-party delivery options. The shop also offers catering for events of all sizes – from corporate meetings to birthday parties – with selections like cold sub trays, box lunches, and a hot homemade meatball bar.

North Jersey residents can also join the Capriotti's Rewards Program by visiting capriottis.com/freesub or downloading the all-new Capriotti's app on the App Store or Google Play to earn points, redeem rewards, and score free food at Capriotti's shops.

For more information about the Warren location, visit capriottis.com or call (908) 834-8011. To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 49-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last five years (2020-24). For more details about Capriotti's, including franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Logan Ruby | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 945-0474

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop