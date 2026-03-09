Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Now Open in Springdale

Award-Winning Sandwich Concept Expands in Arkansas with the Debut of Its Second Location

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, has now opened its newest location in Springdale. Located at 601 N Thompson St, Suite 100, this new store marks the second Capriotti's venture for local entrepreneur Matthew Matt, who also operates the Bentonville location.

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

A lifelong entrepreneur, Matthew Matt previously owned and operated 10 family-run doughnut shops in Philadelphia for nearly a decade before relocating to Northwest Arkansas with his wife. Drawing on his extensive restaurant experience, Matthew turned to the franchise model as a strategic way to scale with the backing of proven processes and infrastructure. Capriotti's stood out for its commitment to quality, operational consistency and collaborative corporate team. Building on his success in Northwest Arkansas, Matt plans to open six additional Capriotti's locations across the state.

"Opening our Springdale location is an exciting next step for our family and our team," said Matt. "We've experienced firsthand the strength of Capriotti's support system and the quality that sets the brand apart, and we're proud to keep growing in Northwest Arkansas as we begin serving the Springdale community."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including:

The Bobbie: Known as the Greatest Sandwich in America, this iconic Capriotti's sub is created with slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

Known as the Greatest Sandwich in America, this iconic Capriotti's sub is created with slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. Capastrami: A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious.

A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious. Cheesesteaks: Loaded with a choice of juicy premium steak, prime-grade American Wagyu from Snake River Farms (R), savory chicken, or Impossible™ plant-based meat smothered in gooey melted cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions and your pick of grilled hot or sweet peppers. It's comfort food with an edge.

Capriotti's in Springdale makes it easy for guests to enjoy their favorites with convenient order-ahead, online ordering, and third-party delivery options. The shop also offers catering for events of all sizes – from corporate meetings to birthday parties – with selections like cold sub trays, box lunches, and a hot homemade meatball bar. South Jersey residents can also join the Capriotti's Rewards Program by visiting capriottis.com/freesub or downloading the all-new Capriotti's app on the App Store or Google Play to earn points, redeem rewards, and score free food at Capriotti's shops.

For more information about the Springdale location, visit capriottis.com or call (479) 334-5696. To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 50-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last five years (2020-24). For more details about Capriotti's, including franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Regan Lee | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 842-0414

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop