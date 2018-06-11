Capriotti's Celebrates 25 Years in Las Vegas with $4 Bobbies

Founded in 1976 in Delaware, Capriotti's is famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed 'Thanksgiving leftover sandwich,' the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey and the Cheesesteak. To celebrate years of tradition and fresh flavors, when Capriotti's fans across the nation stop in to their local shop and wish Capriotti's a happy birthday or mention the offer, they can enjoy one classic Bobbie sandwich for only $4.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years in our home market. Seeing Capriotti's establish a loyal fan-base over the years has been the driving factor in the evolution of the brand and making it what customers know and love today," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "We pride ourselves in staying true to our roots with classic recipes and quality ingredients while continuously innovating to create a final product that our fans love and can continue to love for years to come."

Since its 1976 founding in Delaware and its past 25 years based in Las Vegas, Capriotti's has immensely evolved, creating the brand that fans know and love today. Most recently, the brand celebrated major milestones and achievements including the debut of its first order ahead pick-up window in Las Vegas at the Cheyenne and 215 location, and the adoption of third-party delivery services to capitalize on the growing consumer demand for mobile ordering and convenience. Capriotti's is also celebrating the development of unique, non-traditional sites such as casinos and travel centers.

Capriotti's continues to expand both locally in Nevada and across the nation and is quickly becoming a go-to favorite. Most recently, the brand celebrated two long-time franchise partners as they opened their 10th Capriotti's location in 10 years in Henderson, Nevada. This year, the brand also signed major development deals set to bring locations to major markets across the United States such as Southern California, Colorado, South Dakota and in its founding market, Delaware.

