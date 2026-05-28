Capriotti's Celebrates 50 Years of Growth, Honors Top Franchise Partners at Annual Convention

Iconic Sandwich Brand Honors Standout Franchise Partners While Building Momentum for the Future

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 18-20, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) hosted franchise partners, leadership, vendors, and team members from across the country in Las Vegas for its annual Leadership Summit, commemorating the sandwich brand's milestone 50th anniversary while also recognizing the operators helping shape its future.

The multi-day convention celebrated the brand's legacy, growth momentum, and the franchise partners driving operational excellence and community impact across the system. The event featured leadership sessions, brand updates, awards presentations, and anniversary celebrations centered around the yearlong "Simply The Best Since 1976" campaign.

"In a milestone year for us, it's important to celebrate all the people that allowed us to be here after 50 years." Post this

"In a milestone year for us, it's still important to stop, recognize, and celebrate all the people that allowed us to be here after 50 years," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. "The quality food we offer is an extension of the quality people onboard our amazing franchise system and I couldn't be happier to celebrate all of our achievements together."

Recognizing the Franchise Partners Driving Capriotti's Future

Franchise partners Amber and Preston Walley of Youngstown, Ohio, were named the inaugural recipients of the Chase Heu Franchise Partner of the Year Award for their operational excellence, rapid growth, and commitment to their teams and communities. The sibling duo, who transitioned from fine dining to franchising, have successfully expanded Capriotti's throughout the Youngstown market and continue to be standout ambassadors for the brand. Amber Walley was also previously recognized in 2025 as an International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year.

Capriotti's also named Jennifer and Kenny Ashcraft of Huntsville, Alabama, as its Multi-Unit Franchise Partners of the Year. The Ashcrafts have become key drivers of the brand's southeastern expansion and are now preparing to bring Capriotti's into the Nashville market as they continue growing their footprint with the brand.

Additional honors presented during the Leadership Summit included the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizing Alex Correa of Delaware for 30 years of service and dedication to the Capriotti's brand, as well as Rookie of the Year honors for Idaho franchise partner Brian Robertson, recognizing emerging leaders helping shape the brand's next generation of growth.

Capriotti's also recognized Hawaii franchise partner Soo Heu with the brand's Top Sales Award for her Honolulu location. The recognition carried additional meaning for Heu following the recent renaming of Capriotti's highest franchise honor in tribute to her late husband's lasting impact on the brand.

"What makes Capriotti's special has always been the people behind the counter, inside our restaurants, and throughout our franchise system," said Morris. "This year's honorees each represent something unique about our brand: leadership, resilience, operational excellence, and an incredible commitment to their teams and communities. Celebrating them during our 50th anniversary made this year's Leadership Summit especially meaningful."

As Capriotti's continues celebrating 50 years, the brand plans to build on its momentum with additional franchise growth, community initiatives, and anniversary campaigns honoring the operators and guests who helped shape its legacy nationwide.

To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 500 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list six years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop