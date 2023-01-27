Capriotti's Debuts First Charlotte, NC Location on Jan. 28

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut in Charlotte at 2040 Freeman Park Dr. on January 28. Capriotti's brings the Charlotte community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The restaurant also serves three sandwiches made from American Wagyu that include the American Wagyu Slaw Be Jo, American Wagyu Cheese Steak and American Wagyu Roast Beef. The Charlotte Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 30 new jobs to the Charlotte community.

David Froman was a frequent Capriotti's diner when he would visit his family in Las Vegas before his move to Charlotte where there were no Capriotti's locations. That led him to call his friend, Todd Guear, and the duo decided to invest and they opened their first location in Fort Mill, S.C. Now, Froman and Guear are ready to open their second location and first in the Charlotte community. The store will be run by Guear's childhood friend and local resident Jon Tavernier who will serve as the area manager. As the trio prepares for their Charlotte store, they have plans to bring more locations throughout the city in the coming future.

"We are excited to bring a fun and inviting restaurant to Charlotte where friends and families can come together to enjoy a meal," said Froman. "There is a true difference in the homemade, premium products that Capriotti's offers its guests."

Charlotte Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Charlotte Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Charlotte offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 704-714-1247.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

