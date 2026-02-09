Capriotti's Opens Second Oahu Location in Kapolei on February 10

Award-Winning Sandwich Concept Brings Signature Subs and Cheesesteaks to Oahu's Second City

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, is set to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Kapolei on Tuesday, February 10. Located at 890 Kamokila Blvd Unit 102, this new store marks the second Capriotti's venture for local entrepreneur Soojung Heu, who also successfully operates the Honolulu location.

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

Capriotti's of Kapolei is owned by local restaurateur Soojung Heu, who brings over 20 years of food and beverage experience to the brand. Having managed high-end fine dining restaurants, she was drawn to Capriotti's during her time in Las Vegas, quickly becoming a loyal fan of the brand. After relocating to Hawaii with her husband, Soojung sought to invest in a business that aligned with their shared passion for quality food and a trusted brand. That decision led her to open her first location in Honolulu two and a half years ago. With the success of that shop, she is now expanding to Kapolei, a growing community on Oahu known for its young professionals, families, and food enthusiasts.

"I'm grateful to continue growing Capriotti's on Oahu and bring a concept I truly believe in to Kapolei," said Soojung Heu. "Quality food and hospitality have shaped my career, and I'm excited to share that experience with the community."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including:

The Bobbie: Known as the Greatest Sandwich in America, this iconic Capriotti's sub is created with slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

Known as the Greatest Sandwich in America, this iconic Capriotti's sub is created with slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. Capastrami: A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious.

A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious. Cheesesteaks: Loaded with a choice of juicy premium steak, prime-grade American Wagyu from Snake River Farms (R), savory chicken, or Impossible™ plant-based meat smothered in gooey melted cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions and your pick of grilled hot or sweet peppers. It's comfort food with an edge.

Capriotti's in Kapolei makes it easy for guests to enjoy their favorites with convenient order-ahead, online ordering, and third-party delivery options. The shop also offers catering for events of all sizes – from corporate meetings to birthday parties – with selections like cold sub trays, box lunches, and a hot homemade meatball bar. Oahu residents can also join the Capriotti's Rewards Program by visiting capriottis.com/freesub or downloading the all-new Capriotti's app on the App Store or Google Play to earn points, redeem rewards, and score free food at Capriotti's shops.

For more information about the Kapolei location, visit capriottis.com or call (808) 312-3202. To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 49-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last five years (2020-24). For more details about Capriotti's, including franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Anna Florek | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (815) 708-2166

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop