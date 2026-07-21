Capriotti's Hits Midyear Milestones in 50th Anniversary Year, Builds Momentum Toward Growth Goals

Award-Winning Sandwich Franchise Opens 12 Restaurants, Awards 30 New Development Rights While Celebrating 50 Years of Growth and Innovation

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning fast-casual franchise known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches, is celebrating strong momentum at the halfway point of its milestone 50th anniversary year, opening 12 new restaurants, awarding development rights for 30 additional locations, and continuing to build toward its "50-50-50" franchise growth initiative.

The year's development activity has introduced Capriotti's into several new markets, including Lake County, Illinois; Killeen, Texas; Tempe, Arizona; Southern Utah; Charleston, South Carolina; and Fort Wayne, Indiana, further expanding the brand's national footprint as it works toward its long-term goal of 750 restaurants by 2032.

"Our 50th anniversary is all about creating momentum for the future while we celebrate our history." Post this

"Our 50th anniversary is all about creating momentum for the future while we celebrate our history," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. "The growth we've seen through the first half of the year shows the strength of our brand and our franchise partners. Our brand is built on quality, consistency, and hospitality, and we're excited to bring that to even more communities this year and beyond."

Building Momentum During a Milestone Year

The midyear growth builds on Capriotti's "50-50-50" anniversary initiative, which offers qualified new franchise partners up to $50,000 in savings through discounted franchise fees and royalties as the brand seeks to welcome 50 new franchise partners during its 50th year.

Throughout the first half of 2026, Capriotti's also celebrated several major milestones beyond franchise development. The brand ranked No. 12 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, its sixth consecutive appearance on the annual ranking, while Vice President of Marketing Tamara Stanley was recognized as one of the publication's Top 30 Movers & Shakers in Restaurant Marketing.

Earlier this year, Capriotti's also welcomed franchise partners from across the country to Las Vegas for its annual Leadership Summit, where the brand celebrated its 50-year legacy while recognizing standout operators whose leadership continues driving growth throughout the franchise system.

"As we continue celebrating this milestone year, we're focused on carrying this momentum through the second half of 2026," added Morris. "By investing in our franchise partners new and old, we're expanding into exciting new markets and continuing to build a brand positioned for another 50 years of success."

To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 750 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list six years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop