Capriotti's Ranked No. 12 on 2026 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers List

Award-Winning Sandwich Brand and Marketing Leadership Recognized Among Industry's Top Innovators

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning fast-casual franchise known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches, has ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List. The brand came in at No. 12 on this year's list, while Capriotti's Vice President of Marketing, Tamara Stanley, was named one of the Top 30 Movers & Shakers in Restaurant Marketing.

"As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, this recognition is a reminder of the tremendous opportunity ahead. Post this Capriotti's Sandwich Shop was named to Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List for the sixth year in a row

The 2026 ranking features 100 brands, all of which were evaluated through a data-driven and objective selection process including the Fast Casual Index, a comprehensive industry report published by Loop and Fast Casual. The index tracks critical success metrics, including:

Expansion and growth : Total location footprint and recent scaling.

: Total location footprint and recent scaling. Tech integration : Innovative use of AI, automation, and digital ordering.

: Innovative use of AI, automation, and digital ordering. Market sentiment: Reputation, customer sentiment, and social media presence.

This year, Fast Casual received hundreds of nominations from across the globe and identified the 100 highest-scoring brands, which were then presented to an esteemed panel of judges who evaluated the brands based on four pillars: leadership, innovation, culture and growth.

"Being named to Fast Casual's 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list is an incredible honor and a testament to the strength of our brand, franchise partners, and the team members who bring our mission to life every day," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, this recognition serves as both a reflection of how far we've come and a reminder of the tremendous opportunity ahead. We're proud of the momentum we've built and are focused on continuing to innovate, grow, and create memorable experiences for our guests for decades to come."

The above criteria is significant not only in identifying great restaurant brands, but also exceptional restaurant leadership. In Stanley's case, she was recognized as a Top 30 executive in restaurant marketing for the creativity, collaboration, and hustle she brings to the Capriotti's brand nationwide.

"Being recognized by Fast Casual makes me proud to be part of such a creative and passionate restaurant community," said Stanley. "I'm grateful to work alongside an incredible marketing team who brings incredible ideas to life every day. Getting to do this work at Capriotti's every day is a privilege, and we couldn't do what we do without the amazing team we have nationwide."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's has grown from a single sandwich shop in Delaware into a nationally recognized brand operating in more than 25 states. Over five decades, the company has continuously invested in operations, training, technology, and franchise support. Throughout 2026, Capriotti's will continue rolling out initiatives tied to its 50th anniversary, including franchise development initiatives, brand storytelling, and recognition of long-standing franchise partners who have contributed to the brand's growth over the decades.

To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 500 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list six years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 224-558-2510

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop