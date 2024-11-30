Capriotti's Launches "25 Days of Deals" to Celebrate the Holiday Season

Rewards Members of the Award-Winning Sandwich Chain to Enjoy Exclusive Offers Throughout December

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), a national sandwich chain known for its award-winning hand-crafted subs and cheesesteaks, is ringing in the holiday season with a month-long celebration: "25 Days of Deals." Throughout the month of December, Capriotti's Rewards members will have access to exclusive offers, making it the perfect time to indulge in their favorite handcrafted sandwiches.

The festive promotion kicks off with a bang: Buy One, Get One 50% Off any sub for Rewards members who order online on December 1 and 2. This early Cyber Monday deal sets the stage for an exciting lineup of surprises and perks to be revealed throughout the month of December, including point multipliers and free items.

"The holiday season is all about joy, and we're excited to share that with our fans throughout the month of December," said Kim Lewis, Capriotti's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're showing gratitude to our loyal rewards members by making the season a little brighter – and a lot tastier!"

How It Works:

Rewards Members Get Exclusive Access: Capriotti's Rewards members can log into their app or check their email during the month to unwrap new offers.

Capriotti's Rewards members can log into their app or check their email during the month to unwrap new offers. Not a Member Yet? Signing up is simple. Text CAPS to 50402 to begin your enrollment and be eligible to redeem the December deals. Plus, you'll receive a personalized code for a free 8" small sub with any purchase*!

Signing up is simple. Text CAPS to 50402 to begin your enrollment and be eligible to redeem the December deals. Plus, you'll receive a personalized code for a free 8" small sub with any purchase*! Offers Are Unveiled Daily: The "25 Days of Deals" promotion will feature a variety of special offers, available only for a limited time.

Capriotti's fans are encouraged to keep an eye on their inboxes and app notifications to stay in the loop. Additional deals, including discounted menu items, bonus points, and exclusive perks, will be announced as the month progresses.

For more information about Capriotti's and to find a location nearest you, visit https://www.capriottis.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day and hand-pulling them each morning. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks, and salads are available at more than 150 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Other fan-favorites include the Capastrami ®, the Cole Turkey, the Original Cheesesteak and both hot and cold subs featuring premium American Wagyu from Snake River Farms. Capriotti's fans can join the free Capriotti's Rewards program to earn and redeem rewards and exclusive perks. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's list of "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on TikTok, X, and Instagram.

*Upon successful enrollment a personalized code will be sent via text message, redeemable for one small 8" sub with any purchase online or in the app as a registered user within 14 days. Tax and add-ons not included. Limit one free sub per customer, phone number and account. Offer valid for a limited time. Not valid with third-party delivery services or any other offer.

