Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Opens New Location in Phoenix on January 7

Award-Winning Sandwich Concept Brings Signature Subs and Cheesesteaks to Happy Valley

PHOENIX, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, announces the opening of its new Phoenix location at 3890 W Happy Valley Road, Suite 160, on January 7. Capriotti's introduces local communities across the U.S. to the brand's 49-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house, and other one-of-a-kind sandwiches made using the freshest high-quality ingredients.

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

The new location is owned and operated by local husband-and-wife team Anthony and Julia Austin. Originally from Las Vegas, Anthony served in the Air Force and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale for four years before making the area his home for the past two decades. Julia, a dietitian at a local hospital, values fresh, high-quality ingredients in both her profession and daily life, making Capriotti's commitment to quality a natural fit for the couple.

Anthony grew up visiting Capriotti's in Las Vegas and became a lifelong fan, often stopping by the local shop with his family. When he and Julia had the chance to bring the brand to their own community, it felt like a seamless extension of their connection to Capriotti's.

"Capriotti's has been part of our lives for so many years that opening our own location just felt right," said Anthony. "We're excited to share the sandwiches we've loved for so long and bring that same experience to families here in Phoenix."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including:

Known as the Greatest Sandwich in America, this iconic Capriotti's sub is created with slow-roasted, hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. Capastrami: A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious.





A bold flavor bomb that means business – this fan favorite is stacked with piping-hot pastrami, melted Swiss, zesty Russian dressing, and a crunchy layer of house-made coleslaw. It's craveable and unapologetically delicious. Cheesesteaks: Loaded with a choice of juicy premium steak, prime-grade American Wagyu from Snake River Farms (R), savory chicken, or Impossible™ plant-based meat smothered in gooey melted cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions and your pick of grilled hot or sweet peppers. It's comfort food with an edge.

Capriotti's in Phoenix makes it easy for guests to enjoy their favorites with convenient order-ahead, online ordering, and third-party delivery options. The shop also offers catering for events of all sizes – from corporate meetings to birthday parties – with selections like cold sub trays, box lunches, and a hot homemade meatball bar.

For more information about the Phoenix location, visit capriottis.com or call 623-693-0139. To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®—voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"—and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey, and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 500 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list four years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks, and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com or follow Capriotti's on Facebook , TikTok , and Instagram .

