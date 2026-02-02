The Award-Winning Sandwich Brand Highlights Its High-Protein Subs Made with Premium Ingredients and Bold, Craveable Flavor

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more consumers look for ways to pack protein into every meal, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) is doubling down on what it already does best: crafting bold, indulgent sandwiches that deliver serious protein in every bite.

Known for its generously stacked subs and premium ingredients—and cheesesteaks now loaded with 25% more meat—Capriotti's high-protein lineup makes an ideal choice for guests who want satisfying fuel without giving up flavor.

"People want meals that are filling, flavorful, and made with high-quality ingredients." Post this Whether guests are refueling after a workout, powering through a busy day, or simply craving something hearty and satisfying, Capriotti’s delivers a meal that checks every box: more meat, more protein, more flavor.

"People want meals that are filling, flavorful, and made with high-quality ingredients," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "We've always focused on premium, freshly prepared sandwiches—and our high-protein lineup Is the most delicious way to hit your daily macros."

Capriotti's offers plenty of high-protein options, including some of the brand's most popular subs—each stacked with premium meats and bold flavors:

Classic Cheesesteak – 48g of protein*

– 48g of protein* Chicken Bacon Ranch – 59g of protein*

– 59g of protein* Chicken Chipotle Crunch – 55g of protein*

– 55g of protein* Impossible™ Cheesesteak – 37g of protein*

From Grade A Butterball® turkey, slow-roasted in-house each night, to Snake River Farms American Wagyu beef that exceeds the USDA rating scale, Capriotti's has always led with quality. As the brand celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, its high-protein subs represent the latest chapter in a story rooted in abundance, craftsmanship, and bold taste.

Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to receive a free small sub** and unlock exclusive offers year-round. For more information or to find a Capriotti's near you, head to capriottis.com/freesub.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 500 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list four years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com , or follow Capriotti's on Facebook , TikTok and Instagram .

