Capriotti's Launches 'Score'-Worthy Campaign to Kick off Football Season

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Football season is fast approaching which means it's time for fans to start thinking about catering their game day food – a necessity for any tailgate and fantasy football party. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop , the fast-casual sandwich chain that's been serving local communities hand-crafted, award-winning sandwiches since 1976, announced today its latest initiative to keep hungry sandwich lovers and loyal football fans fed and ready to cheer on their favorite teams this season.

Through September 4, fans who order catering online or through the CAPAddicts rewards app will earn exclusive access to score-worthy deals all season long. To kick off saving, Capriotti's fans nationwide can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app through the Apple App Store and Android Store.

Answering the call for what fans crave this season, Capriotti's offers the following fan favorite catering options and more:

The Bobbie : A tray loaded with the shop's acclaimed 'Thanksgiving sandwich.' Homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

: A tray loaded with the shop's acclaimed 'Thanksgiving sandwich.' Homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. Little Italy : Paying homage to Capriotti's heritage, this tray is loaded with nothing but tasty Italian subs, served with a side of pickles, hot and sweet peppers.

: Paying homage to Capriotti's heritage, this tray is loaded with nothing but tasty Italian subs, served with a side of pickles, hot and sweet peppers. The Vegetarian : An assortment of vegetarian subs made with meatless products and veggies: Veggie Turkey, Veggie Cole Turkey and Cheese Sub.

: An assortment of vegetarian subs made with meatless products and veggies: Veggie Turkey, Veggie Cole Turkey and Cheese Sub. Meatball Bar: Capriotti's signature homemade meatballs are made from scratch daily and simmered in a classic marinara sauce. Every meatball bar comes standard with sliced provolone, Romano cheese in a Capriotti's shaker and baked rolls.

"We are thrilled to help fans ring in football season with hand-crafted sandwiches," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "Not only is this a great way to kick off the football season, but a wonderful opportunity to connect with our loyal fans and bring the CAPAddicts and football community together. We are excited to see football fans across the nation enjoy game days and fantasy football parties with Capriotti's party trays."

Capriotti's, with 100 locations across the nation, is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the Cheesesteak.

For more information about Capriotti's or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.capriottis.com/ .

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

