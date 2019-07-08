Capriotti's Partners with Las Vegas Rescue Mission to Keep Las Vegas' Homeless Safe This Summer

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas is among the top ten cities in the United States with the largest homeless population. With summer temperatures in Sin City reaching triple digits, homeless men, women and children are facing dangerous conditions and hardships more than ever. Las Vegas-based Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand crafted sandwiches, announced today its partnership with the Las Vegas Rescue Mission to provide resources and relief to its neighbors in need throughout the month of July.

Beginning July 8 through August 4, for every guest who buys or adds-on a large fountain drink at any Las Vegas location, Capriotti's is donating one bottle of water to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is an organization dedicated to offering resources and hope to help the homeless and hurting men, women and children of the community.

"At Capriotti's, giving back is at the core of who we are as a brand and as a Las Vegas-based company, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to make a difference in our own community," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "We are honored to partner with the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and to bring our loyal fans together in support of a cause so near and dear to us."

Las Vegas is known for its summers of high-temperatures and intense heat, which provide a new set of challenges to the homeless community leaving them in potentially life-threatening conditions. Capriotti's is providing relief by donating one of the most critical resources – bottled water – to make summer less dangerous for the homeless population. Through this initiative, Capriotti's is committed to donating 20,000 bottles of water to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission this summer to make a difference in the community.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Capriotti's in our organization's mission to help the homeless population during this difficult and dangerous summer season," said Heather Engle, CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. "With the help of partners like Capriotti's, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission can be a beacon of hope for the homeless, making a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need."

Capriotti's has 100 locations across the nation, including 41 locations in the Las Vegas area alone. Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the Cheesesteak.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Las Vegas Rescue Mission

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission has been assisting homeless men, women and children in the community for nearly five decades. Since our beginning in 1970, the Mission has been providing food to the hungry every day, shelter to the homeless, and an addiction recovery and back-to-work program for those who have lost their way. The Mission started with a small storefront building that included the chapel, kitchen and shelter that was able to house a few men. Today, the Mission campus takes up two city blocks in Downtown Las Vegas, helping hundreds of men, women and children daily, and providing approximately 30,000 meals each month. As a nonprofit Christian organization, the Mission receives no government support, except for a small grant specifically for food. It provides services to all people without regard to race, color, creed, national origin, age, gender, religion or disability. For more information on the Mission, please visit www.vegasrescue.org.

