Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Celebrates Franchise Growth & Innovation at Regional Meetings

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, recently concluded its two regional meetings in Las Vegas, NV and Wilmington, DE. The meetings brought together nearly 100 franchisees from across the country to recognize a year of remarkable growth and innovation, while also strategizing on marketing tactics to further accelerate sales and ensure sustainable business growth.

During the meetings, franchisees were honored for their dedication to excellence and outstanding performance within the Capriotti's network. Awards were presented to individuals and teams who demonstrated exceptional commitment and achievement in various aspects of business operation. Some of the distinguished recognitions included:

Rookie of The Year: Chase Heu of Honolulu, HI , impressed as this year's Rookie of The Year, showcasing exceptional dedication and performance in his debut year as a Capriotti's franchisee. His enthusiasm and rapid adaptation to the franchise model have set a high standard for newcomers.

of , impressed as this year's Rookie of The Year, showcasing exceptional dedication and performance in his debut year as a Capriotti's franchisee. His enthusiasm and rapid adaptation to the franchise model have set a high standard for newcomers. Franchise Partner of The Year: Matthew Matt of Bentonville, AR , was named Franchise Partner of The Year for his dedication to excellence, leadership, and innovation. His visionary approach and commitment to teamwork have not only driven success in his own franchise but have also enriched the entire Capriotti's network.

of , was named Franchise Partner of The Year for his dedication to excellence, leadership, and innovation. His visionary approach and commitment to teamwork have not only driven success in his own franchise but have also enriched the entire Capriotti's network. Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of The Year: Cesar and Brenda Torres , operating in Southern California , have been recognized for their exceptional management of multiple Capriotti's locations, making them this year's Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of The Year. Their dedication to maintaining consistent quality across all their units has contributed significantly to customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

, operating in , have been recognized for their exceptional management of multiple Capriotti's locations, making them this year's Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of The Year. Their dedication to maintaining consistent quality across all their units has contributed significantly to customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. Franchisee Team Member of The Year: Denise Shirley-Villasin , from the Byers shop in Glen Mills, PA , stands out as Franchisee Team Member of The Year, praised for her outstanding dedication and professionalism in contributing to the franchise's success. Her positive attitude and willingness to go above and beyond her duties have made her an invaluable asset to the team.

, from the Byers shop in , stands out as Franchisee Team Member of The Year, praised for her outstanding dedication and professionalism in contributing to the franchise's success. Her positive attitude and willingness to go above and beyond her duties have made her an invaluable asset to the team. Franchisee Manager of The Year: Carlos Avila , manager of the Sepulveda shop in Culver City, CA , is celebrated as Franchisee Manager of The Year for his exemplary leadership and commitment to excellence. Under his guidance, the Sepulveda store has consistently exceeded performance expectations while maintaining high standards of customer service.

, manager of the shop in , is celebrated as Franchisee Manager of The Year for his exemplary leadership and commitment to excellence. Under his guidance, the store has consistently exceeded performance expectations while maintaining high standards of customer service. Corporate Manager of The Year: Michaela Chicaul , corporate manager of the Horizon shop in Henderson, NV , earns recognition as Capriotti's Corporate Manager of The Year, praised for her strategic vision and operational excellence. Her ability to inspire and motivate her team has fostered a culture of excellence and achievement within the corporate-owned location.

"We are thrilled to honor our top-performing franchisees for their dedication and achievements over the past year," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. "Their hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving our brand forward. These meetings provided a valuable opportunity for us to celebrate their successes and collaborate on strategies to further propel our growth."

In addition to recognizing franchisee achievements, the regional meetings served as platforms for in-depth discussions on key topics such as marketing tactics to accelerate sales and sustainable business growth strategies. Franchisees engaged in sessions focused on the importance of reporting and insights to profitability, highlighting the significance of data-driven decision-making in driving business success.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Capriotti's is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about the Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com.

