It's Cappening! Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is Bringing Home the Bacon

The Award-Winning Sandwich Chain Introduces Bacon Add-Ons, a Flavor-Packed BLT Starting at $5.99, and FREE Bacon for Rewards Members

Capriotti's now offers crispy bacon as a topping on any sub, giving fans more delicious ways to customize their favorite sandwiches.

The brand unveils a new, flavor-packed BLT, featuring crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and creamy mayo, at a special limited-time introductory price of $5.99 .

. Through October 31 , Capriotti's Rewards members can enjoy free bacon on any full-price sub!

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), a national sandwich chain known for its award-winning hand-crafted subs and cheesesteaks, announced today it is giving fans what they have been asking for… BACON! Sandwich fanatics nationwide can now elevate their favorite Capriotti's subs with the addition of crispy, savory bacon.

"Bacon is one of our most-requested items, giving fans even more ways to enjoy the quality and flavor at Capriotti's." Post this Capriotti’s now offers crispy bacon as a topping on any sub, giving fans more delicious ways to customize their favorite sandwiches. The brand also unveiled a new, flavor-packed BLT, featuring crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and creamy mayo,

Whether fans are craving a cold or grilled sub, one of Capriotti's famous cheesesteaks or the award-winning Bobbie® "Thanksgiving Sandwich," bacon is now available as the ultimate topping to take their meal to the next level. In addition, Capriotti's is introducing a brand-new BLT sandwich, featuring crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes and creamy mayo, at a special limited-time introductory price of $5.99.

"Bacon is one of our most-requested items, and by giving customers the opportunity to add it to our hand-crafted subs, there are now even more reasons to enjoy the quality and flavor they've come to expect from Capriotti's," said Kim Lewis, Capriotti's Chief Marketing Officer. "The honey-cured, hickory-smoked bacon pairs perfectly with our high-quality ingredients, so whether you want to top your favorite Capriotti's sandwich or try our new BLT, we are confident our fans will love this delicious new addition. The only thing better than bacon is FREE bacon, so this month is the perfect time to join Capriotti's Rewards and enjoy this great perk all month long."

Free Bacon for Rewards Members

Beginning Monday, October 7, members of the Capriotti's Rewards program can receive FREE bacon during the month of October. Fans need to join Capriotti's Rewards to unlock this limited-time offer, which can be redeemed on unlimited full-price sub orders online at capriottis.com, in the Capriotti's App or in-shop with their registered phone number. Members earn points with every purchase, receive exclusive deals, and can enjoy a free 8" sub after completing their registration and subscribing to text rewards. Visit Capriottis.com/freebacon for full terms and conditions.

For more information about Capriotti's and to find a location nearest you, visit https://www.capriottis.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day and hand-pulling them each morning. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks, and salads are available at more than 150 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Other fan-favorites include the Capastrami ®, the Cole Turkey, the Original Cheesesteak and both hot and cold subs featuring premium American Wagyu from Snake River Farms. Capriotti's fans can join the free Capriotti's Rewards program to earn and redeem rewards and exclusive perks. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's list of "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on TikTok, X, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, 224-558-2510 or [email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop