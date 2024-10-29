Long-time Friends Open Second Capriotti's Location in Sacramento County

Award-Winning Cheese Steaks, Sandwiches and Subs Coming Soon to Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, has announced the opening of a new location in Rancho Cordova, which is slated to open on Nov. 5 at 4041 Sunrise Blvd. Capriotti's introduces local communities across the U.S. to the brand's 40-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house, and other one-of-a-kind sandwiches made using the freshest ingredients.

The new Capriotti's in Rancho Cordova is owned by long-time friends and business partners, Scott Crouch and William Race. Crouch, who has always had an affinity for food, began to look into sandwich franchise locations during the pandemic. After falling in love with the Capriotti's business model and brand mission, he introduced the idea to Race, who shared the same appreciation for the brand. Capriotti's Rancho Cordova marks the second location that Crouch and Race are bringing to the area, the first being in Folsom which opened in December 2023 at 3230 E. Bidwell St.

"Aside from the delicious food options that Capriotti's offers, Scott and I were both drawn to the idea that we could create memorable experiences for families and friends throughout the area, who come together to enjoy our award-winning menu," said Race. "Food plays a big role in fostering connections with others, and we're happy that we can continue to be a part of that with our second Capriotti's location."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of fanatically delicious sandwiches including The Bobbie: an award-winning creation made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, as well as the Capastrami, crafted with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw.

In addition to the high-quality turkey and pastrami, Capriotti's also uses premium American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms as the centerpiece for other mouth-watering options like the Wagyu French Dip and Wagyu Roast Beef sandwiches. The Wagyu beef, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat can also be chosen for Capriotti's classic cheese steaks, a sub-session and fan favorite, made with melted cheese and hot or sweet peppers.

Along with its handcrafted sandwiches, the new Capriotti's shop will bring a multitude of new jobs to the Rancho Cordova community.

Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn, redeem rewards and score free food at Capriotti's shops. Capriotti's in Rancho Cordova will offer convenient order-ahead options, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's also offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with catered items including cold sub party trays, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

For more information, please visit www.capriottis.com, or call (702) 111-5555.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Emily Otter | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (440) 623-6532

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop