Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Debuts First Location in New Jersey

Award-Winning Cheese Steaks, Sandwiches and Subs Coming Soon to Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, has announced its debut in New Jersey with opening of a new location in Princeton. The shop is slated to open in the Princeton Shopping Center, at 301 N Harrison Street Unit 470 on Jan. 21st, 2025. Capriotti's introduces local communities across the U.S. to the brand's 40-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house, and other one-of-a-kind sandwiches made using the freshest ingredients.

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

The new location is owned and operated by local franchisee Jimit Dharia and his wife Urvi Jatania. Originally from India, Mr. Dharia and his wife brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience, having previously operated restaurants and a construction business. While exploring franchising opportunities, they was drawn to the Capriotti's brand and its high-quality sandwiches. Mr. Dharia and his family have called the Central Jersey area home for the past 14 years and are eager to expand the Capriotti's presence in Princeton, New Jersey, with plans to open 10 additional locations in the state.

"We are thrilled to bring Capriotti's to New Jersey and share our passion for premium, handcrafted sandwiches," said Mr. Dharia. "As someone who appreciates high-quality food, I'm excited to introduce our unique flavors, high-quality ingredients and exceptional fast-casual dining experience to the community. I'm eager to expand the Capriotti's brand across the state." Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including:

The Bobbie: An award-winning creation made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.





Capastrami: Crafted with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw.





Cheese steaks: Made with premium steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese, plus hot or sweet peppers.

In addition to its handcrafted sandwiches, the new Capriotti's shop will bring a multitude of new jobs to the Princeton market.

Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn, redeem rewards and score free food at Capriotti's shops. Capriotti's in Princeton will offer convenient order-ahead options, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's also offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with catered items including cold sub party trays, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

For more information, please visit www.capriottis.com, or call (609) 356-0845.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Evan Hensley | Fishman PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop