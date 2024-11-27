Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Debuts in Riverside

Award-Winning Cheese Steaks, Sandwiches and Subs Coming Soon to Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, has announced the opening of a new location in Riverside. The restaurant is slated open at 9867 Magnolia Ave on December 4. Capriotti's of Riverside will introduce the local community to the brand's 40-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house, and other one-of-a-kind sandwiches made using the freshest ingredients.

The new Capriotti's in Riverside is owned by California local, and serial entrepreneur, Will Kamal. He has been in the food industry since he moved to southern California in 1992, starting as a team member of a fast-food chain and eventually working his way up to franchisee. Since first becoming a franchisee in 2007, Kamal has opened 18 different franchises in Riverside County. Looking to branch out into a new concept, Kamal discovered Capriotti's and instantly fell in love with the variety of sandwiches the concept served, leading him to his investment in the brand.

"We're thrilled to bring the authentic flavors of Capriotti's to Riverside," Kamal said. "Our commitment to quality ingredients and handcrafted sandwiches has made us a beloved destination for food lovers across the country. We look forward to serving the Riverside community and becoming a go-to spot for delicious, satisfying meals."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie: an award-winning creation made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. As well as the Capastrami, crafted with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw. Capriotti's cheese steaks are made with premium steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese, plus hot or sweet peppers. In addition to its handcrafted sandwiches, the new Capriotti's shop will bring a multitude of new jobs to the Riverside market.

Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn, redeem rewards and score free food at Capriotti's shops. Capriotti's in Riverside will offer convenient order-ahead options, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's also offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with catered items including cold sub party trays, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

For more information, please visit www.capriottis.com, or call (702) 736-3878.

