Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Expands California Footprint Announcing Two New Locations

Award-Winning Cheese Steaks, Sandwiches and Subs Coming Soon to Murrieta and Ontario

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, announces the opening two new locations coming soon to the Golden State. The new Murrietta location is slated open at 40469 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. on July 31, while the new Ontario location will open at 920 N Haven Ave., Ste. 150 on Aug. 8. Capriotti's introduces local communities across the U.S. to the brand's 40-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house, and other one-of-a-kind sandwiches made using the freshest ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo and the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw. Capriotti's cheese steaks are made with premium steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese, plus hot or sweet peppers. In addition to its handcrafted sandwiches, the two new Capriotti's shops will bring a multitude of new jobs to the greater Los Angeles market.

The new Capriotti's in Murrietta is a family-owned business operated by Laili Malikyar and her son. The Malikyar family is excited to open the new store in honor of Malikyar's daughter, who dreamt of one-day opening a Capriotti's location of her own, before her early passing.

"Words cannot describe what the opening of our new Murrietta Capriotti's location means to our family," said Malikyar. "We're beyond excited to open our doors for the first time and begin building relationships with local guests."

Capriotti's in Ontario is owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Tim Robison. Robison currently owns a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Eastville, CA and looks forward to making his new shop in Ontario a role model small business for the local community.

"We're thrilled to bring Capriotti's delicious subs to Ontario for the first time," said Robison. "We want local residents to know that we're serving the highest quality sandwiches around, as we strive to that turn our new Ontario shop into a convenient, family-friendly destination.

Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn, redeem rewards and score free food at Capriotti's shops. Both Capriotti's locations in Ontario and Murrietta will offer convenient order-ahead options, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's also offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with catered items including cold sub party trays, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

