Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Turns 45!

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's , known for its award-winning cheese steaks and hand-crafted subs, is celebrating 45 years on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The national sandwich chain will offer its famous Bobbie sandwich for $4.50 along with $0.45 chocolate chip cookies on its birthday. The offer is available exclusively to those with the Capriotti's CAPAddicts Rewards app.

"It is hard to believe that our brand is turning 45 this year. We truly don't feel a day over 30," joked Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "All kidding aside, Capriotti's is an iconic brand and our are roots deep in the communities in which we serve."

Over the past 45 years, Capriotti's has become a favorite for sandwich lovers, winning hundreds of awards in sandwich categories throughout the country, with The Bobbie winning the award for "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by AOL.

Founded in June 1976, in Delaware, Capriotti's became famous for its nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. These sandwiches include The Bobbie, made with turkey, stuffing, and topped with cranberry sauce. Other fan favorites include: The Capastrami made with grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and of course. the award-winning Cheese Steaks made with Snake River Farms American Wagyu beef, premium grilled steak, chicken or Impossible meat.

Capriotti's is known to innovate and evolve. Recently, the brand introduced virtual restaurants, opened their first ghost kitchen locations and partnered with Reef Kitchens to open shops in Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City. They were also the first concept to launch the Impossible Meat Cheese Steak, and the Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef subs.

In addition to the $4.50 Bobbie promotion and $0.45 chocolate chip cookies, fans can celebrate and tag @capriottis and #CapriottisTurns45 on social media for a chance to win one of many $45 CAPS Cash rewards for use in the CAPAddicts app. For more information about Capriotti's or to find a location near you, please visit, https://www.capriottis.com/ .

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's famous subs are available at more than 120 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by AOL.com. The group plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked #47 on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List for 2021. For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman PR, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Related Links

http://www.capriottis.com

