Capriotti's Teams Up with Nevada Youth Sports to Champion Local Athletes

Las Vegas-Headquartered Sandwich Brand Bringing Community Support, Game-Day Activations for Youth Football and Cheer Programs

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning national sandwich franchise headquartered in Las Vegas, has announced a new partnership with Nevada Youth Sports (NYS). Through this collaboration, Capriotti's will serve as the official and exclusive sandwich partner of NYS, supporting thousands of young athletes and their families throughout the Fall and Spring football and cheerleading seasons.

As part of the partnership, Capriotti's will have digital promotions to family-focused percentage nights and community volunteer initiatives, along with a strong presence across NYS events from signage on fields. The brand will also sponsor the NYS Tackle Football Coaches Poll, fueling friendly competition among teams throughout the season, and engage in special activations like Jersey Day, free meal drops for volunteers, and end-of-season celebrations.

Key dates for the NYS football season include:

November 1 & 8 : Tackle Playoffs kick off the postseason excitement.

: Tackle Playoffs kick off the postseason excitement. November 15–16 : Desert Mountain Regional Tackle Football Tournament, where Capriotti's will serve up its famous Bobbie sandwiches to players, cheerleaders, and their families.

: Desert Mountain Regional Tackle Football Tournament, where Capriotti's will serve up its famous Bobbie sandwiches to players, cheerleaders, and their families. December 6–13: American Youth Football Nationals, with Capriotti's featured on the Nevada representative's All-Star Jerseys.

"At Capriotti's, we believe that food is at its best when it brings people together," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "Youth sports create lasting bonds for kids, families, and communities, and as a company based here in Las Vegas, we're proud to support Nevada Youth Sports and the values they instill in the next generation."

The Fall 2025 season kicked off September 28th with Opening Day for all recreational sports, and Capriotti's will continue its support throughout the Spring season, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Nevada communities it calls home.

"With the support of a local champion like Capriotti's, we can continue providing youth across Nevada with opportunities to grow through sports," said Coby Carner, Director of Marketing at NYS. "This partnership reflects the power of businesses and organizations working together to create a positive impact for young athletes and their families."

NYS is a community-focused organization dedicated to developing young athletes across Nevada through fun, inclusive competition since 1998. Serving youth ages 3–17, the league offers a variety of sports programs including tackle football, basketball, volleyball and more. As a partner with Capriotti's, the NYS is doubling down on its support of youth with reliable local businesses that are driven by their communities.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterball® turkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie®— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami®, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to grow with a goal of reaching 500 locations by 2032 and has been ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list four years running. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com , or follow Capriotti's on Facebook , TikTok and Instagram .

