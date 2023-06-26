Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Appoints William J. Shida as New CFO

Christina McGeehen Also Joins Company as Controller

ATLANTA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentive Solutions, a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions, today announced the promotion of Corporate Controller - Vice President William J. Shida to Chief Financial Officer. Incentive Solutions also announced that Christina McGeehen has joined the Company as North American Controller. Incentive Solutions is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Shida began his career at Incentive Solutions in 2015 as a Staff Accountant, and he advanced to become Vice President and Corporate Controller. In his most recent role, he had global responsibilities for building the accounting team, shepherding acquisitions and subsequent integrations, and consolidating accounting data across the company's offices in the US, UK, Australia and the Philippines. Shida, who is based in Atlanta, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Georgia.

"Billy's professional growth at the company holds true to Incentive Solutions' mission of providing employees with the tools to advance and succeed," said Incentive Solutions' CEO Steve Prebble. "In addition to exemplifying the attributes we value, namely leadership, tenacity, self-motivation and enthusiasm, Billy brings a long tenure and institutional knowledge to the C-suite. I'm pleased to be working with him."

"Incentive Solutions has been a fantastic place for me to build my career, and I'm grateful for leadership's unfailing support," said Shida. "I look forward to taking a more active role in the stewardship of the company while also working closely with Christina, who brings years of experience in corporate accounting."

McGeehen joins the firm from ServiceCentral Technologies, where she was Vice President of Finance and Controller. Previously, she was Accounting Manager at DataScan and Chief Accounting Officer for LendingPoint LLC.

"Incentive Solutions continues to make strategic promotions and hires as it expands," said Rick Pleczko, CEO of Capstreet's Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at Incentive Solutions. "Billy and Christina both have outstanding credentials in the area of financial leadership, and we look forward to their contributions as the company enters its next phase of growth."

About Incentive Solutions

Founded in Atlanta, GA, in 1994, Incentive Solutions is on a mission: to inspire growth – for our clients and our employees. Incentive Solutions provides through-channel marketing automation and an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, and group travel programs. This helps manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Backed by powerful technology with real-time data, our clients get a full view of reseller performance, empowering channel marketers and driving growth exponentially. For more information, visit http://www.incentivesolutions.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

