Captain Morgan Comes Through For Its Crew With Free Tickets To Gasparilla For Fellow 'Morgans'

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Fest is a good day to be a pirate – or to just be named Morgan. Captain Morgan is always looking out for its crew, and this year the spiced rum is coming through with free Gasparilla Pirate Fest Scully VIP Hospitality tickets for up to 10 'Morgans' and two members of their crew (21 or over). The VIP tickets include access to the parade route and hospitality area just south of Howard Avenue on Bayshore Boulevard with a picnic-style buffet lunch. It's the easiest plunder in the history of the high seas.

Adults of legal drinking age with a first, middle or last name of Morgan* can claim the free Gasparilla Pirate Fest Scully VIP Hospitality tickets for themselves and their crew at 501 East Kennedy Boulevard, Room 14A in downtown Tampa (between N. Morgan & N. Pierce Streets) on Friday, January 24th from 2pm to 6pm ET** (the day before the 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Fest).

Captain Morgan also wants to make sure that everyone – not just Morgans – will have access to safe transportation during the good times. So leave the cars, ships and any other vehicles docked and save some doubloons by taking advantage of up to $20,000 in Lyft Ride Smart credits that the Captain is doling out with the discount code CAPTAINMORGAN20.

"Hundreds of thousands of people and pirates will be invading Tampa next weekend, and if you've ever been a part of the Gasparilla experience before, you know just how exciting the celebrations are," said Christina Choi, DIAGEO Senior Vice President, Rum, Gin & Tequila. "Captain Morgan wants to make sure that as many people as possible are having a fun and safe experience. Getting some of our fellow Morgans closer to the action and offering up to $20,000 in Lyft Ride Smart credits is our way of doing just that."

All Lyft users 21 and older who use the discount code on Saturday, January 25th will be given a $20 credit toward their ride fare. The discount will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th***. Feel free to raise a grog to that.

"This Gasparilla, we're encouraging those celebrating to plan ahead with a Lyft ride to help them explore Tampa and not worry about parking or how to get home afterwards," said Yun Ling, Florida General Manager for Lyft. "We're excited to partner with Captain Morgan to give Tampa residents and visitors a reliable, affordable ride option."

No Purchase Necessary. Must be 21 or older. Official rules and details for receiving tickets can be found at http://gasparillacontest.captainmorgan.com/. Keep up with all things Captain Morgan at Gasparilla and beyond @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter. Only a landlubber would ruin a great Gasparilla and night out; drink responsibly and use Lyft. Captain's orders!

*As shown on photo ID. Must be legal U.S. resident & otherwise eligible as per Official Rules. Up to a total of 10 'Morgans' and their crews will be selected, for a maximum number of 30 tickets.

**Tickets available while supplies last. Award of tickets subject to verification by independent judges.

*** While supplies last. Credit does not apply to tips, cancellation fees or damage fees and any such charges are the responsibility of the Lyft user. Subject to the Lyft Terms of Service: lyft.com/terms. The promo code cannot be combined with other Lyft offers; it is not redeemable for cash and not transferable. If ride is <$20 in value, any remaining value will be forfeited. Creation of free Lyft account is required.

