"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" INTER Official Campaign Kicks Off with Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki & Others Debuting as New Players Wearing the Inter Official Uniform

INTER Selection Transfer

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding an Inter Official Campaign from June 16. Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki, and Zino Hernandez wearing the Inter official uniform will be debuting as new players in this campaign.

Event Period: Friday, June 16 16:00 until Friday, June 30 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki, and Zino Hernandez wearing the Inter official uniform debut as new players in this Transfer.

This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 6.

*Returns to usual Transfer after the final Step (Step 6).

*There is an SP exchange limit.

An Inter Selection Ticket Transfer will also be held where certain tickets gained from the "All Japan's indomitable warriors face off against the best of the best!" event can be used.

6th Anniversary Celebration Present Campaign

An extravagant present campaign will be held to celebrate the 6th anniversary.

By collecting 6th Anniversary Lottery Medals in-game and entering into a Lottery, players can win in-game items such as a 6th Anniversary Original T-Shirt, Dreamballs, and more.

Collect more Medals and enter multiple times to better your chances of winning.

Campaign Schedule

Accumulation Period for 6th Anniversary Lottery Medals: Friday, June 16 16:00 until Friday, June 30 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Exchange Period for Entry Tickets: Friday, June 16 16:00 until Friday, July 7 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Monthly Livestream on YouTube Live

The latest information covering in-game notifications and new players, as well as information on upcoming updates released for the first time and more will be delivered in both Japanese and English for your enjoyment.

Look forward to information focusing on the Super Dream Festival to be held at the end of June.

Livestream Schedule

Wednesday, June 28 from 21:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Livestream URL

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/live/wElal9JEz6o

*The broadcast is expected to be in Japanese and English.

*Livestream contents are subject to change without notice.





