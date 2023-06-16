"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" INTER Official Campaign Kicks Off with Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki & Others Debuting as New Players Wearing the Inter Official Uniform

News provided by

KLab Inc.

16 Jun, 2023, 03:22 ET

TOKYO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding an Inter Official Campaign from June 16. Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki, and Zino Hernandez wearing the Inter official uniform will be debuting as new players in this campaign. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

INTER Selection Transfer

Continue Reading
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding an Inter Official Campaign from June 16. Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki, and Zino Hernandez wearing the Inter official uniform will be debuting as new players in this campaign.
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding an Inter Official Campaign from June 16. Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki, and Zino Hernandez wearing the Inter official uniform will be debuting as new players in this campaign.

Event Period: Friday, June 16 16:00 until Friday, June 30 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Shingo Aoi, Ryo Ishizaki, and Zino Hernandez wearing the Inter official uniform debut as new players in this Transfer.
This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 6.

*Returns to usual Transfer after the final Step (Step 6).
*There is an SP exchange limit.

An Inter Selection Ticket Transfer will also be held where certain tickets gained from the "All Japan's indomitable warriors face off against the best of the best!" event can be used.

6th Anniversary Celebration Present Campaign

An extravagant present campaign will be held to celebrate the 6th anniversary.
By collecting 6th Anniversary Lottery Medals in-game and entering into a Lottery, players can win in-game items such as a 6th Anniversary Original T-Shirt, Dreamballs, and more.
Collect more Medals and enter multiple times to better your chances of winning.

Campaign Schedule
Accumulation Period for 6th Anniversary Lottery Medals: Friday, June 16 16:00 until Friday, June 30 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Exchange Period for Entry Tickets: Friday, June 16 16:00 until Friday, July 7 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Monthly Livestream on YouTube Live

The latest information covering in-game notifications and new players, as well as information on upcoming updates released for the first time and more will be delivered in both Japanese and English for your enjoyment.

Look forward to information focusing on the Super Dream Festival to be held at the end of June.

Livestream Schedule
Wednesday, June 28 from 21:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Livestream URL
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/live/wElal9JEz6o

*The broadcast is expected to be in Japanese and English.
*Livestream contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:         

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Also from this source

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 6th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off: Tsubasa Ozora and Others Debut as New Players Wearing Past Official Uniforms of Japan's National Team

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 75 Million Downloads Worldwide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.