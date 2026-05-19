Captello Unveils Revelation™ Enterprise-Grade Analytics Platform to Help Exhibitors and Organizers with Valuable Insights into Event ROI

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, a leader in event technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Revelation, a groundbreaking enterprise-grade analytics platform designed to help event professionals unlock deeper insights, optimize event performance, and maximize return on investment (ROI).

Unlike traditional event dashboards, Revelation is not just a reporting tool; it's a powerful, customizable analytics solution that integrates multiple data sources, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions with unparalleled ease and accuracy. Revelation is built on a robust business intelligence engine, offering event professionals the tools they need to analyze historical data, forecast future trends, and ensure that every event delivers measurable value.

Revolutionizing Event Data: Captello's Game-Changing Approach to Analytics

With the growing demand for data-driven insights in the events industry, Captello recognized the need for a platform that could provide more than just basic event tracking. Revelation consolidates data from multiple sources, including spreadsheets, event management systems, CRM tools, and registration platforms, into a single data lake, offering a comprehensive and easily accessible view of event performance. This unified data platform provides deep, actionable insights into how each event is performing, today and into the future.

"Captello is committed to empowering businesses to make smarter, faster decisions," said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "With Revelation, we've taken a major step forward in transforming the way businesses measure and improve their event strategies. It's not just about capturing leads; it's about capturing the right insights to drive results and prove ROI."

Key Features of Revelation: Unmatched Insights for Event Professionals

Revelation provides an array of advanced features designed to make event data more accessible, actionable, and valuable. With its predictive analytics and customizable reporting, Revelation is positioned to redefine how event professionals evaluate their events and maximize outcomes:

Enterprise-Grade Analytics Engine : Revelation is built on a powerful business intelligence engine, designed to support deep analysis, custom reports, and predictive analytics. The platform offers the scalability and performance that large enterprises demand, making it an ideal solution for organizations with complex data needs.





: Revelation is built on a powerful business intelligence engine, designed to support deep analysis, custom reports, and predictive analytics. The platform offers the scalability and performance that large enterprises demand, making it an ideal solution for organizations with complex data needs. Customizable Reporting and Automation : Gone are the days of manual reporting tasks. Revelation allows users to schedule and automate custom reports, ensuring that key stakeholders receive the data they need when they need it. Whether it's a daily, weekly, or monthly summary, Revelation ensures that event professionals can easily track and measure event success without spending hours compiling data.





: Gone are the days of manual reporting tasks. Revelation allows users to schedule and automate custom reports, ensuring that key stakeholders receive the data they need when they need it. Whether it's a daily, weekly, or monthly summary, Revelation ensures that event professionals can easily track and measure event success without spending hours compiling data. True Comparative Analytics : With Revelation, event teams can compare performance across events, even spanning multiple years. This capability allows organizations to track trends over time, measure growth, and identify opportunities for improvement. Event organizers can confidently assess event ROI and performance year-over-year, helping them make smarter decisions for future events.





: With Revelation, event teams can compare performance across events, even spanning multiple years. This capability allows organizations to track trends over time, measure growth, and identify opportunities for improvement. Event organizers can confidently assess event ROI and performance year-over-year, helping them make smarter decisions for future events. Predictive Analytics : Revelation goes beyond just reporting on past events. By leveraging predictive analytics, the platform helps organizations forecast future event trends, enabling them to make proactive decisions and optimize future event strategies. This forward-looking data helps event planners allocate resources more effectively and increase the likelihood of event success.





: Revelation goes beyond just reporting on past events. By leveraging predictive analytics, the platform helps organizations forecast future event trends, enabling them to make proactive decisions and optimize future event strategies. This forward-looking data helps event planners allocate resources more effectively and increase the likelihood of event success. Seamless Integration: Revelation integrates seamlessly with leading data platforms like Snowflake, enabling organizations to incorporate external data sources into their analytics. This ensures that all event data—whether it's from a CRM, marketing automation tool, or event management software—is housed in one unified platform.

Empowering CMOs, Event Teams, and Analysts

Revelation is built to serve a wide range of stakeholders, from CMOs and senior leaders to event teams and data analysts. Each user can leverage the platform to make more informed, data-driven decisions, ensuring that every event is optimized for success:

For CMOs and Senior Leaders : Revelation enables CMOs and executives to demonstrate the true value of their events. The platform automates reporting, making it easy to assess event ROI, track engagement metrics, and measure campaign success. This ability to quickly access actionable insights means that leaders can make strategic decisions based on real-time data, driving better outcomes for their organizations.





: Revelation enables CMOs and executives to demonstrate the true value of their events. The platform automates reporting, making it easy to assess event ROI, track engagement metrics, and measure campaign success. This ability to quickly access actionable insights means that leaders can make strategic decisions based on real-time data, driving better outcomes for their organizations. For Event Teams and Analysts: Revelation streamlines the reporting process, allowing event teams to focus on high-impact tasks instead of spending time gathering and analyzing data. Custom analytics tools enable users to create reports tailored to their specific needs, making it easier to track performance metrics like attendee engagement, lead conversion, and booth visits.

A Smarter Way to Maximize Event ROI

In today's fast-paced events industry, professionals are constantly asked, "Was this event worth the investment?" Revelation provides the answer, delivering powerful reports that detail event performance, engagement levels, and ROI. By offering in-depth analytics that are easy to interpret and share, Revelation ensures that event professionals have the tools they need to prove their success to stakeholders, optimize their strategies, and drive continuous improvement.

"The true power of Revelation lies in its ability to simplify complex data analysis," said Nassir Jamal, CTO of Captello. "Event professionals no longer need to rely on data scientists to create custom reports. Revelation's intuitive, self-service platform empowers anyone to generate insights that answer the unique questions of their business."

The Future of Event Analytics is Here

Captello's new Revelation platform is poised to set a new standard in event analytics. By combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, Revelation empowers organizations to make smarter decisions, reduce manual effort, and demonstrate true ROI for every event. Revelation is available for purchase today. Contact your Captello Representative for more details.

For more information about how Revelation can revolutionize your event data strategy, visit captello.com.

About Captello

Captello is an end-to-end demand generation platform for events, designed to maximize event pipeline and ROI. Trusted for decades by global enterprises, it offers solutions for lead capture, event engagement, meeting management, and follow-ups…all within a unified platform.

Captello eliminates data fragmentation and delays, capturing and enriching event data to provide a complete view of engagement, conversations, and lead activity. With over 6,000 integrations, Captello streamlines workflows, enhances follow-ups, and turns every interaction into actionable insights that drive measurable ROI. For more information, visit captello.com.

SOURCE Captello