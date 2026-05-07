Captello Launches Intelligent Scanner: Revolutionizing Event Data Capture with a Single Button

The world's simplest and most powerful event scanner, now with AI-powered enrichment and conversation intelligence capabilities.

DALLAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, a leader in event technology solutions, is proud to introduce its latest breakthrough: the Intelligent Scanner, designed to revolutionize how organizations capture and enrich event data. This groundbreaking scanning solution is designed to streamline event data capture by offering unparalleled flexibility and intelligence. The Intelligent Scanner allows users to capture everything from event badges and business cards to QR codes, LinkedIn profiles, paper documents, and even live conversations, all with the simplicity of a single button.

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, expressed his excitement about the new release: "We are thrilled to introduce the Intelligent Scanner, a game-changer for organizations of all types. This solution allows our users to gather valuable insights effortlessly and in real-time, all while maintaining privacy and accuracy. The Intelligent Scanner transforms how organizations capture leads, ensuring that no valuable data is ever missed."

A New Era in Lead Capture: One Button, Limitless Possibilities

The Intelligent Scanner's true power lies in its versatility. It's the first solution that combines cutting-edge AI-powered data enrichment with the simplicity of a single button, enabling users to capture virtually any type of data from event badges to handwritten notes instantly and effortlessly.

This feature ensures that no data is ever missed, whether it's a note scribbled on a napkin during a networking moment, a printed resume handed to you at a conference, or a badge from an event that doesn't offer an API integration. Once scanned, the information flows through Captello's powerful multi-layered AI engine, which instantly enriches the data by pulling details such as email addresses, phone numbers, and company information from over 25 data sources. This ensures that all lead data is comprehensive, actionable, and ready for follow-up.

For Captello's Chief Technology Officer, Nassir Jamal, the focus on innovation and user experience was paramount. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only delivers on speed and functionality but also integrates cutting-edge AI to enrich the data we capture," Jamal said. "The new scanner brings convenience and power to our users by automatically enriching scanned information. This is an essential step toward the future of event data management."

The technology also boasts conversation intelligence capabilities, allowing users to record and transcribe live consent-based conversations at events. This unique feature provides a full transcript, action items, suggested next steps, and even identifies who said what during the conversation. This enriched content flows directly into the user's CRM or marketing automation system, ensuring that no important details are lost in the hustle of a busy event.

Seamless Integrations for Streamlined Workflows

Captello's Intelligent Scanner integrates seamlessly with over 6,000 CRM and marketing automation platforms, as well as over 300 registration providers. This ensures that all captured data flows directly into your preferred systems, automating follow-up and enriching data without the need for manual entry. Whether you're using Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, or any other leading CRM or marketing automation tool, Captello's platform offers seamless connectivity, making it easier than ever to keep your leads organized and your follow-up processes running smoothly.

Capturing More Than Just Data: A Complete Event Intelligence Solution

Captello's Intelligent Scanner is part of a broader suite of AI-powered event solutions, including engagement, digital networking, meeting management, enterprise-grade reporting, powerful automation, and workflow capabilities designed to optimize lead capture, accelerate follow-up, and prove event ROI.

"We've developed a platform that not only helps businesses capture leads but also provides the tools they need to convert those leads into real business opportunities," said Aaron Karpaty, Senior Director of Strategic Growth. "With the Intelligent Scanner, we're empowering organizations to make every interaction smarter, faster, and more valuable."

About Captello

Captello is a world leader in AI-powered lead capture and event technology, designed to help enterprises capture more leads, schedule more meetings, and generate predictable pipeline growth. With over a decade of real-world event experience, Captello is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver seamless, real-time, and intelligent data capture that accelerates the sales cycle.

The platform provides event organizers with an all-in-one solution that includes lead capture, meeting management, digital networking, and engagement, ensuring a higher ROI and better data quality across every event.

For more information, visit captello.com.

SOURCE Captello