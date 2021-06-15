Captiv8 Launches Captiv8 Collegiate To Educate Student Athletes on the Influencer Marketing Industry To Prepare for NIL Legislature Updates

Previously, college athletes have been unable to monetize from their NIL. Now, changes in upcoming legislation are poised to allow this creator group to capitalize and earn compensation from sponsorships, endorsements, and third-party partnerships. To prepare college athletes to better understand influencer marketing and the creator economy, Captiv8 has launched Captiv8 Collegiate , a program developed to educate college athletes about the intricacies of influencer marketing. The program covers specifics around brand partnership expectations, contract terms, and understanding social data.

To coincide with this curriculum, Captiv8 has also developed an influencer marketing playbook which is available for download. The Influencer Marketing Playbook discusses everything from best practices for starting off in the industry, understanding FTC regulations, to empowering creators with knowledge on how to handle fair negotiations and collaborations. Creators are also encouraged to sign-up and verify their social profiles through Captiv8's platform to access their own data as a way to better understand what brands are looking at, during the talent discovery process.

"These upcoming changes to NIL legislation have created such an exciting time for student athletes. However, in order for them to take full advantage of all the opportunities that will become available to them through branded partnerships, someone has to be there to help educate them along the way. Everyone here at Captiv8, wants to be that someone for these creators," said Bryce Adams, Director of Brand Partnerships, Captiv8. "Our Fortune 500 customers rely on Captiv8's data and expertise to provide transparent campaign measurement and performance as well as innovative solutions at scale. Now, through partnerships similar to what we've done with the University of Arkansas, as soon as all regulations are finalized, we will allow brands and others to have access to this next generation of talent right away as the influencer space continues to evolve."

The University of Arkansas has been the first school to infuse the curriculum into their own program, labeled Flagship. Flagship launched just this month, and included Captiv8 staff visiting the campus to teach an inaugural course to 25 returning Razorback student-athletes. A second group of student-athletes will also be participating in July.

"As an innovator within the Influencer Marketing industry, we understand branded partnerships are two-fold, there are the brands, and just as importantly, there are the creators driving the content. Ultimately, it's their audience and engagement that companies are looking to leverage," said Krishna Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder, Captiv8. "We're constantly evolving the ways we engage with creators to ensure we're not just a platform to them, but a mentor that helps prepare them for success as they continue to navigate the constantly changing creator landscape."

Those interested in learning more, downloading the Influencer Marketing Playbook, or authenticating their account can learn more here. To learn more, visit Captiv8.io

