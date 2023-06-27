CaptivateIQ Announces Groundbreaking Commissions AI Solution, CaptivateIQ Assist, to Revolutionize Incentive Compensation Management

CaptivateIQ

27 Jun, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) solution, announced CaptivateIQ Assist, a cutting-edge commissions AI solution designed to transform the way businesses manage their compensation processes. This innovative addition to the CaptivateIQ platform provides the opportunity to deliver a 10x performance boost, streamlining workflows and providing users with moments of delight and intelligence.

CaptivateIQ Assist represents a significant milestone in the company's commitment to innovation and customer success. With a focus on solving the pain points experienced by compensation administrators, payees, and businesses, CaptivateIQ Assist integrates seamlessly into the existing workflow, reducing the need for manual calculations and labor-intensive tasks.

The announcement of CaptivateIQ Assist comes on the heels of CaptivateIQ's recognition as a Strong Performer in Forrester's recent report, "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Performance Management Platforms, Q1 2023." CaptivateIQ received the highest possible scores for data management, calculation processing, and product vision, which the business feels solidifies its position as a market leader in ICM solutions.

Key features and benefits of CaptivateIQ Assist include:

  1. 10x Efficiency for Compensation Administrators: By automating tedious tasks such as adjusting plans, understanding complex calculations, and debugging formulas, CaptivateIQ Assist empowers compensation administrators to focus on high-value strategic initiatives, driving growth, and enhancing overall efficiency.
  2. 10x Key Insights to Drive Performance: With AI-powered analytics, CaptivateIQ Assist simplifies the gathering and analysis of commission data, eliminating the need for specialized data scientists. Leaders can effortlessly measure performance indicators, identify top performers, and assess progress toward revenue goals. With easier access to this data, the solution can also help optimize commission structures, predict outcomes, and identify potential areas of improvement.
  3. 10x Sales Motivation: Sales representatives often struggle to understand their commission payouts, which can lead to confusion, distrust, and disputes. CaptivateIQ Assist provides personalized guidance for sales reps to help them better understand their commissions, derive insights, and take action with confidence. The solution also helps quantify the take-home pay impact of attaining higher sales goals, further driving motivation and improved performance.

"At CaptivateIQ, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We understand the challenges faced by our customers in managing incentive compensation, and with CaptivateIQ Assist, we aim to provide a transformative solution that simplifies and enhances the entire process," said Mark Schopmeyer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at CaptivateIQ. "We're confident that CaptivateIQ Assist will further solidify our position as the go-to platform for ICM."

CaptivateIQ Assist's AI capabilities will be seamlessly integrated into the CaptivateIQ platform, the single source of truth for their customers' compensation data. By leveraging the power of AI, businesses can unlock unprecedented efficiency, accuracy, and performance in their compensation management processes.

Learn more about how CaptivateIQ Assist is poised to revolutionize the future of incentive compensation management with AI.

About CaptivateIQ
CaptivateIQ is the agile commission solution that empowers companies to confidently run effective incentive compensation programs. With its powerful SmartGrid™ calculation engine, real-time visibility, and key insights, CaptivateIQ saves time and unlocks the potential of finance, operations, and sales teams to adapt and optimize their commission plans. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is backed by tier-one investors including Sequoia, Accel, ICONIQ Growth, Sapphire, Bessemer, Foundation Capital, Workday Ventures, and Y Combinator.

